Harshvardhan Rane turns travel time into recovery time, converts his van into ‘spa on wheels’

Mumbai, May 31 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane gave fans a glimpse into his recovery and rejuvenation routine, revealing how he transformed his vanity van into a moving spa room equipped with red light therapy.

Sharing a video on his social media account, the actor showcased himself relaxing inside his van while red light panels illuminated the space.

As the vehicle moved through rain-soaked city roads, Rane appeared to be making the most of his travel time by indulging in Spa time.

The video shared by Harshvardhan, opens with a view of the road with the actor seen reclining comfortably on a seat under bright red therapy lights.

The clip also features text overlays reading, “converted my van into a recovery room” and “now more traffic = more recovery :)”.

Harshvardhan Rane wrote, "Spa on wheels #RedLightTherapy."

The actor, known for maintaining a disciplined fitness regime, the actor often shares glimpses of his workouts and outdoor adventures with his followers. Beyond acting, Harshvardhan Rane is also passionate about wildlife photography and regularly posts nature and wildlife images on his social media account.

On the professional front, the actor recently enjoyed renewed popularity with the re-release success of 'Sanam Teri Kasam', in which he starred opposite Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane.

He has also been a part of films such as 'Haseen Dillruba', 'Savi', 'Paltan'. The actor was last seen gearing up for the release of 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat'.

The movie released in June last year and starred actress Sonam Bajwa in the lead opposite to Harshvardhan Rane.

–IANS

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