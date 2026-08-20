Munmun Dutta felt ‘on top of the world’ after seeing Empire State Building in tricolour

Mumbai, Aug 20 (IANS) Popular television actress Munmun Dutta expressed her happiness after visiting the iconic Empire State Building, which was lit up in the colours of the Indian tricolour and said she felt “on top of the world”.

Munmun took to Instagram, where she shared a video of herself along with the entire cast of her show “Taarak Mehta Ka Oolta Chashma”. The team visited the Big Apple to celebrate India’s Independence Day. Sharing glimpses from the memorable experience, the actress said she “felt ‘On top of the world’”.

She wrote in the caption: “Couldn’t have asked for a better way to kickstart our NYC journey than a visit to the iconic Empire State Building and lighting it up in our tricolour Felt ‘On top of the world’. What an experience it has been.

“Thanks @federationofindianassociations and the team at @empirestatebldg for making it happen. #munmundutta #empirestatebuilding #newyorkcity.”

Talking about the actress, Munmun started her journey with Hum Sab Baraati in 2004. The actress was seen in a small role in the film Holiday directed by Pooja Bhatt. Starring Dino Morea, Gulshan Grover and Onjolee Nair, the film is a remake of the 1987 American film Dirty Dancing.

She is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah based on the weekly column Duniya Ne Undha Chasma by Tarak Mehta for the magazine Chitralekha. It is one of the longest-running television series in India.

The series is set in Mumbai and follows the lives of the residents of Gokuldham Co-operative Housing Society, a diverse community with people from different cultural and regional backgrounds.

Most storylines focus on an individual, a family, or sometimes the entire society as they encounter and resolve various problems. The characters frequently support one another and celebrate festivals together, highlighting their close-knit bond.

--IANS

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