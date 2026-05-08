May 08, 2026 9:57 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Police files FIR, issues look out circular against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag

Mumbai Police files FIR, issues look out circular against Celina Jaitly’s husband Peter Haag

Mumbai, May 8 (IANS) The Mumbai Police has acted on the serious allegations of domestic violence levelled by actress Celina Jaitly against her husband Peter Haag.

The long-arm of the law has registered an FIR against Peter, who is an Austrian national. The complaint, filed by the actress, has led to criminal proceedings under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

As per the officials, the FIR has been registered under Sections 85, 115(2), 351(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which deal with allegations related to cruelty, causing harm, intimidation, and sustained harassment. The case is also linked to ongoing proceedings under the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005.

This comes a few days after the actress shared a heartbreaking video of herself visiting her son’s grave amid her legal battle. The actress shared that she wasn't allowed to meet her kids except for Shamsher, who passed away sometime ago.

The Mumbai Police have also issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Peter Haag. Sources indicate that the move was prompted due to alleged non-cooperation with the ongoing investigation. An LOC is generally issued in cases where authorities believe an accused individual may evade questioning or leave the country during the course of a probe.

So far, neither Peter nor his legal representatives have issued any public statement regarding the allegations. Mumbai Police are reportedly continuing to record statements and collect relevant material connected to the complaint.

For unversed, actress Celina Jaitley, the actress married Austrian entrepreneur and hotelier Peter in 2010, and they became parents to twin boys in 2012. She gave birth to a second set of twins in 2017, but one of them died due to a heart condition. In November 2025, Celina filed a case against Peter under the Domestic Violence Act, alleging that he had subjected her to continuous domestic violence.

--IANS

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