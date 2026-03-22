Robert Mueller remembered for boosting India–US counterterror ties

Washington, March 22 (IANS) Robert S. Mueller III, the former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation whose career came to define America’s post-9/11 security architecture and later its political divisions, is being remembered in India for a quieter but enduring legacy — his role in shaping modern India-US counter-terror cooperation.

Mueller, who died at 81, engaged with India at critical moments in its security trajectory, beginning soon after he took charge of the FBI and continuing through the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

His first official visit to India came on January 21–22, 2002, just months after the September 11 attacks in the United States and weeks after the assault on India’s Parliament. At the time, both countries were recalibrating their approach to terrorism.

In New Delhi, Mueller met with Indian officials to discuss intelligence sharing, joint investigations, and expanding counter-terrorism coordination. The visit marked an early step in what would become a deeper institutional relationship between American and Indian security agencies, particularly in tracking cross-border terror networks operating in South Asia.

That relationship would be tested — and transformed — years later.

In the wake of the November 2008 Mumbai attacks, Mueller returned to India in early 2009, when the country was still grappling with the scale of the coordinated assault that killed more than 160 people and exposed vulnerabilities in urban security and international intelligence-sharing.

This time, his meetings carried a different urgency.

Mueller met the then Home Minister and P. Chidambaram, National Security Adviser M.K. Narayanan, and senior intelligence officials to discuss the investigation into the attacks and the broader challenge of transnational terrorism. The discussions focused on access to evidence, intelligence flows, and coordination across agencies.

After the meetings, Mueller framed the attacks in global terms, saying: “Terrorism is not just a local issue. It is not an issue of one country; it is an issue across the world.”

He also underscored the scale of collaboration that followed, noting that there had been “unprecedented cooperation between our various agencies both during the Mumbai attacks and after.”

That cooperation was extensive, laying the groundwork for an unprecedented level of cooperation in the counter-terrorism sector between the two countries.

Led by Muller, FBI teams worked alongside Indian investigators, analysing communications, reconstructing digital trails, and assisting in forensic work that helped establish links between the attackers and handlers operating from Pakistan. Investigators conducted dozens of interviews and extracted data from damaged devices recovered from the attack sites.

Weeks later, speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington on February 23, 2009, Mueller returned to Mumbai as a defining example of modern terrorism and international cooperation.

“This type of attack reminds us that terrorists with large agendas and little money can use rudimentary weapons to maximize their impact,” he said, pointing to the need for coordinated global responses.

For India, that period marked a turning point. Intelligence-sharing with the United States became faster and more structured. Cooperation expanded into cyber forensics, counter-terror financing, aviation security, and joint investigative mechanisms. The FBI’s engagement following the Mumbai attacks also contributed to improvements in India’s forensic capabilities and crisis response systems.

Mueller’s role in that shift was understated but significant. He operated less as a political figure and more as a career investigator, building trust through operational collaboration.

His engagement with India also helped reinforce a broader US recognition of India as a frontline state in combating terrorism emanating from the region, particularly networks linked to Pakistan-based groups.

Yet his legacy in the United States remains far more contested.

In the hours after his death, that divide was stark.

US President Donald Trump responded with a blunt message, writing: “Good, I’m glad he’s dead. He can no longer hurt innocent people!”

The remark stood in sharp contrast to tributes from other leaders.

Former President George W. Bush said, “Laura and I are deeply saddened by the loss of Robert Mueller. Bob dedicated his life to public service,” crediting him with helping lead the country through the aftermath of September 11 and strengthening homeland security.

Barack Obama described him as “one of the finest directors in the history of the FBI,” praising his “relentless commitment to the rule of law” and his role in “saving countless lives.”

Lawmakers offered more nuanced views. Representative Mike Turner said Mueller’s investigation “effectively ended the Russia hoax” but added that it “damaged his reputation,” while noting that he “was nonetheless committed to the truth.”

The contrast reflects the dual nature of Mueller’s career. To many in Washington, he symbolised institutional integrity and restraint. To others, he remained a central figure in a politically charged investigation that deepened national divisions.

In India, however, the memory is more aligned with cooperation than controversy.

Mueller is associated with a moment when the United States became a hands-on partner in addressing one of India’s most serious terrorist attacks. His visits — in 2002 and again in 2009 — frame a period in which India-US counter-terror cooperation evolved from dialogue to operational depth.

The Mumbai attacks became a catalyst for that transformation. In the years that followed, India and the United States expanded cooperation across intelligence sharing, homeland security, counterterrorism financing, and joint working groups.

Today, that framework remains a cornerstone of the bilateral relationship, shaping how the two countries respond to evolving threats ranging from cross-border terrorism to digital radicalisation.

Mueller, who rarely sought the spotlight, might not have framed his legacy in these terms. But in India, his role in the aftermath of Mumbai is remembered as a defining episode — one in which quiet coordination helped reshape a critical partnership, even as his later work would divide the nation he served.

--IANS

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