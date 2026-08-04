Mrunal Thakur urges everyone to call out online bullies: Documentation is a beautiful thing

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) After giving a stern warning against deepfake misuse, actress Mrunal Thakur has urged the netizens to actively call out the online bullies.

In her latest post on her official X handle (Formerly known as Twitter), Mrunal asked all to document and share the names of the accounts that they find indulging in harassment. She added that the users should also inform in case they witness anyone sharing intimate images that have been created using AI.

"Let’s build a little Hall of Fame for the internet’s finest minds. Girls and boys If you spot an account harassing anyone or sharing AI-generated or non-consensual intimate images, tag it below. Documentation is a beautiful thing. (sic)," Mrunal's post on the photo-sharing app read.

Before this, the 'Super 30' actress warned of strict action against those spreading deepfake content on social media, misusing her identity.

Mrunal alerted that anyone who is creating or sharing such content will face legal actions against them.

She shared a note on social media saying, "Creating or sharing deepfake content using my likeness is illegal and unacceptable. Consider this your formal notice to stop immediately. Any further misuse of my identity will result in legal action."

Now, talking about her professional commitments, Mrunal last graced the screen with David Dhawan's laughter ride, 'Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai', co-starring Varun Dhawan and Pooja Hegde.

Up next, she has been roped in for Atlee's eagerly-awaited drama, 'Raaka', which will feature Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone as the lead pair.

The project marks Deepika's primary on-screen collaboration with AA.

The recently released first look poster of Allu Arjun from "Raaka" featured an intense close-up of the 'Pushpa' actor flaunting a bald avatar.

The poster has AA's face partially covered by a wolf-like claw, with only his sharply focused eyes visible to the camera.

--IANS

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