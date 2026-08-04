Arbaaz Khan sings on hospital bed after surgery, Sshura Khan shares a heartwarming video

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Sshura Khan gave a glimpse of Arbaaz Khan’s fun-filled spirit during his recovery after surgery.

On the occasion of his birthday, she shared a video on Instagram where Arbaaz can be seen singing while resting on a hospital bed. In another lighthearted moment, the actor-director danced to the song ‘Mohabbat Bade Kaam Ki Cheez Hai’ from the movie “Trishul.”

Dressed in a black sleeveless top and shorts, Arbaaz showcased his cool dance moves while his daughter watched him. At the end of the video, he planted a sweet kiss on her.

Notably, "Trishul", directed by Yash Chopra, was co-written by Arbaaz Khan’s father, Salim Khan, and produced by Gulshan Rai. Sharing the special moment, Sshura penned a heartfelt birthday note for Arbaaz and praised his ability to bring happiness and joy into their lives. She mentioned that from dancing for her to now dancing and entertaining their daughter, retirement is clearly not an option for him.

Sshura wrote, “From dancing for me to dancing for our daughter clearly, retirement is not an option… Singing on a hospital bed post-surgery? Even recovery needs entertainment.. You’ve made life happier, crazier, and definitely never boring Happy Birthday Arbaaz.. My favourite human and our favourite entertainer Keep the performances coming… we’re your biggest fans! We Love You.”

Reacting in the comments section, many of Arbaaz’s friends wished him on his special day. Ridhima Pandit wrote, “Happy Happy Bday AK.” Gauahar Khan said, “God bless.”

For the unversed, Arbaaz and Sshura tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony at the Mumbai residence of Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma. The intimate celebration was attended by close family members and a few friends from the film fraternity. The wedding marked Arbaaz’s second marriage; He was earlier married to Malaika Arora, with whom he has a son.

The couple embraced parenthood with the arrival of their daughter on October 5, 2025.

--IANS

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