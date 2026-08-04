August 04, 2026 6:02 PM हिंदी

Govt invites applications for GATC recognition to boost verification capacity

Govt invites applications for GATC recognition to boost verification capacity

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) The Department of Consumer Affairs has invited online applications to grant recognition of Government-Approved Test Centres (GATC) to expand verification capacity and improve access to services, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Applications can be made by eligible industries, laboratories, engineering colleges, polytechnics, ITIs and testing facilities for recognition as GATC, under the Legal Metrology (Government Approved Test Centre) Rules, 2013, the statement from the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution said.

The move aims to facilitate faster compliance for industry while ensuring accurate measurements for consumers.

Applications will be accepted through the department’s portal from August 17–31, 2026. The portal provides a fully digital application process, including online submission, fee payment, application tracking and communication with applicants.

The initiative is aimed at expanding India's verification ecosystem for weights and measures by increasing the participation of technically competent private institutions.

Government-Approved Test Centres are authorised to carry out the verification and re-verification of specified weighing and measuring instruments used in trade and commerce.

Expanded network of these centres will make verification services more accessible, reduce turnaround time and improve the delivery of Legal Metrology services across the country.

After recent amendments to the Legal Metrology Rules, 2013, recognised GATCs are now authorised to verify 23 categories of weighing and measuring instruments used across sectors such as healthcare, energy, transport, retail, manufacturing and infrastructure.

The expanded network of GATCs will complement the work of State Legal Metrology Departments, the ministry said.

“As India continues to strengthen its position as an OIML Certification Authority, the expanded GATC framework is also expected to enhance the country's quality infrastructure, promote internationally accepted measurement practices and support Indian industry in meeting global standards,” the statement noted.

—IANS

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