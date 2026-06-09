MPL T20 Scindia Cup 2026: Goswami's century powers Bundelkhand Bulls to thrilling win, Chambal Ghariyals hold nerves to continue winning streak

Indore, June 8 (IANS) A magnificent unbeaten century from Parth Goswami helped Bundelkhand Bulls chase down the target and register a six-wicket victory over Bhopal Leopards in the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Daly College Ground, Indore, on Monday.

Batting first, Bhopal Leopards posted 197/3 in 20 overs. After early setbacks, Himanshu Shinde and captain Aniket Verma stitched together a partnership.

Shinde remained unbeaten on 57 off 37 balls, while Verma unleashed a stunning assault, smashing 85 not out off just 39 deliveries, including five fours and nine sixes, announcing his return back to form. Their efforts propelled the Leopards to a formidable total after being reduced to 62/3 in the 11th over

In response, Bundelkhand Bulls recovered brilliantly from an early setback. Captain Abhishek Pathak departed for just one, but Harsh Gawali contributed a valuable 37 off 31 balls to steady the innings.

The chase, however, belonged to Parth Goswami, who produced a batting masterclass under pressure. The batter remained unbeaten on 101 off 53 balls, striking nine fours and six sixes at a strike rate of over 190.

He received excellent support from Bhumesh Muzalda, who hammered an unbeaten 29 off 13 balls, helping the Bulls accelerate in the closing overs. The duo ensured Bundelkhand Bulls crossed the finish line at 201/4 in just 18.5 overs.

Chambal Ghariyals vs Ujjain Falcons:

In other fixture of the day, the Chambal Ghariyals and Ujjain Falcons were involved in another high-scoring encounter in the Aditya Birla Group Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Chambal eventually won the match by 7 runs.

Batting first, Chambal Ghariyals posted a mammoth 199/7 in their 20 overs, thanks to a brilliant half-century from captain Shubham Sharma and cameos from Tripuresh Singh, Rohit Gupta and Aman Bhadoriya.

The Ghariyals suffered an early setback when Ankush Singh was dismissed for 2 off 7 balls. However, wicketkeeper-batter Apurve Dwivedi and skipper Shubham Sharma steadied the innings with a crucial 55-run partnership for the second wicket. Dwivedi played an attacking knock of 30 off 19 deliveries before being dismissed.

Chambal then lost another wicket in quick succession, but Sharma and Tripuresh Singh rebuilt the innings with a valuable 48-run stand. Tripuresh contributed a brisk 30 off 16 balls before departing, while Sharma continued to lead from the front and eventually scored 57 off 44 deliveries.

In the closing stages, Rohit Gupta and Aman Bhadoriya provided the finishing touches with some explosive hitting. Rohit remained unbeaten on 41 off just 17 balls, while Bhadoriya chipped in with a quickfire 13 off 5 deliveries to push the total close to the 200-run mark.

For Ujjain Falcons, Madhav Tiwari was the standout performer with the ball, finishing with impressive figures of 2/24 from his four overs.

In reply, Ujjain Falcons suffered an early blow as captain Chanchal Rathore was dismissed for a duck off just two balls. Yash Dubey and Soham Patwardhan then tried to revive the chase with a 36-run partnership before Dubey was dismissed after scoring 26 off 18 deliveries.

The Falcons struggled to build momentum thereafter and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. As the pressure mounted, they found themselves reeling at 158/8 in the 17th over.

The Falcons didn’t lose hope and brought themselves to a situation where they needed 10 runs from the last two deliveries, but Akshay Singh held his nerves under pressure and conceded only two runs off the final two balls to seal a thrilling victory for Chambal Ghariyals.

--IANS

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