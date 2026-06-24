MPCA's player development programme revives Devendra Katheit’s cricketing journey at 37

Indore, June 24 (IANS) Talent knows no age, and Royal Nimar Eagles pacer Devendra Singh Katheit is living proof of that. At 37, the left-arm fast bowler has returned to competitive cricket and earned an opportunity to showcase his skills on a major platform through the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup.

Katheit’s comeback has been made possible through the Player Development Programme (PDP), an initiative launched by the Madhya Pradesh Cricket Association (MPCA) to provide talented cricketers who had stepped away from the game with a second chance to revive their careers.

Under the programme, every MPL franchise includes two PDP players in its squad after an extensive scouting process. Katheit grabbed the opportunity and worked his way back into competitive cricket after spending years away from the professional circuit.

Speaking about his journey, Katheit said playing in the MPL felt like a dream come true.

“Getting the opportunity to play in the MPL itself felt like a dream come true. I had stepped away from competitive cricket for several years, but I never lost the passion for fast bowling. When the Player Development Programme came along, I saw it as a chance to test myself against some of the best players in the state,” he said.

The veteran pacer credited the support of coaches, teammates and senior players for helping him regain confidence and belief in his abilities

“There was a time when I thought competitive cricket had passed me by. I was focused on my job and played only occasionally, but the love for the game was always there. The Player Development Programme gave me a platform to showcase my skills and the encouragement from experienced players around me pushed me to work even harder,” he added.

Katheit praised the initiative for opening doors for players who may have missed opportunities earlier in their careers and stressed that persistence had been the key to his return.

“The Player Development Programme is a huge opportunity for players who may not have had the chance to play professional cricket earlier. My message is simple — keep working hard and stay prepared. You never know when an opportunity like this will come,” he said.

His MPL debut also turned into an emotional occasion as family members watched from the stands and cheered him on during his long-awaited return to competitive cricket.

“My family had always known how much I loved cricket, so when I got the opportunity to play in the MPL, it was an emotional moment for all of us. Seeing them watch me perform on such a big platform made all the hard work worthwhile,” Katheit said.

He also lauded the MPL and the Player Development Programme for giving players like him a platform to dream again and revive their cricketing ambitions.

“The MPL has given players like me a platform to dream again. I stayed patient, kept working hard and waited for my opportunity. Now that it has come, my focus is on giving my best for the team and enjoying every moment of this journey,” he concluded.

--IANS

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