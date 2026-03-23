Mouni Roy says 'I look up to you' as she wishes 'Kyuki Saas Bhi...' co-star Smriti Irani

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy penned a heartfelt birthday wish for actor and politician Smriti Irani as she turned a year older on Monday.

Expressing her gratitude to Smriti for always being by her side, Mouni admired her for her resilience and the way she has always held her ground.

The 'Naagin' actress admitted that she has always looked up to Smriti.

Posting a warm picture of herself embracing the politician in a hug, Mouni wrote on the Stories section of her Instagram handle, "Happy Birthday Smriti Di (white heart emoji) Through every high and every storm, you've been there, steady, strong, and so full of heart. I say this enough, I truly look up to you and love you very much for your resilience, your fire, and the way you hold your ground with such grace. You're rare, and I'm endlessly grateful for you. Wishing you all the love, joy, and quiet moments of happiness you so deeply deserve @smritiiraniofficial. (sic)"

It must be noted that Mouni made her acting debut with the popular show "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi". She was seen as Krishna Tulsi, the daughter of Smriti Irani, aka Tulsi Virani.

Created by Ekta Kapoor under her banner of Balaji Telefilms, "Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi" ran from 2000 to 2008 on Star Plus.

Recently, the makers released the second season of the show, which marked Smriti's return to acting. However, Mouni was not a part of the drama.

Talking about Mouni's professional lineup, she will soon be a part of Madhur Bhandarkar's "The Wives", co-starring Sonali Kulkarni, Regina Cassandra, Rahul Bhatt, Saurabh Sachdeva, Arjan Bajwa, and Freddy Daruvala.

Over and above this, she has also been roped in for David Dhawan's forthcoming romantic comedy, "Hai Jawaani Toh Ishq Hona Hai", which will have Varun Dhawan as the lead, alongside Mrunal Thakur, Pooja Hegde, Kubbra Sait, Maniesh Paul, Rohit Saraf, Rajeev Khandelwal, Nitish Nirmal, and Sreeleela in significant roles, along with others.

--IANS

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