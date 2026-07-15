Mouni Roy gets furious at paparazzi, repeatedly asks them to stop filming her

Mumbai, July 15 (IANS) Actress Mouni Roy appeared visibly upset and furious with the paparazzi after they continued filming her as she stepped out following an evening with friends in Mumbai on Tuesday night.

Videos from the outing, show Mouni seated inside her car dressed in a sleeveless black outfit with no make-up and her hair left open.

The photographers were seen continuing to record her through the car window when the actress repeatedly gestured towards them and firmly said, "Band karo" (Stop it), while pointing her finger in their direction.

She continued to remain furious, gathering all her patience and requesting the paparazzi to stop filming before her vehicle drove away.

Mouni was out for dinner with her close friend Anusha Dandekar and Arjun Bijlani. The two were seen warmly hugging each other as they met outside a restaurant before spending time together.

Talking about Mouni Roy, on the personal front, over the past few weeks, news of trouble in her marriage with businessman Suraj Nambiar stirred headlines.

Mouni and Suraj released an official statement announcing their seperation.

The couple in January 2022 in Goa in the presence of family and close friends. They tied the knot in both Malayali and Bengali ceremonies.

On the work front, Mouni began her television career with Ekta Kapoor's hit serial 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi' as Krishna Tulsi before becoming a household name with shows such as 'Devon Ke Dev... Mahadev' and 'Naagin'.

She made her Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Gold' and later featured in films including 'Made in China' and 'Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva'.

–IANS

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