June 23, 2026 5:28 PM हिंदी

MotoGP: Marquez extends Ducati stay until 2028, vows to ‘paint the future red’

MotoGP: Marquez extends Ducati stay until 2028, vows to ‘paint the future red’ (Credit: Ducati/X)

Bologna, June 23 (IANS) Reigning MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has committed his future to Ducati after signing a contract extension that will keep him with the Italian manufacturer until the end of the 2028 season, the team announced on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Spaniard joined the Borgo Panigale-based outfit in 2024 and, the following year, celebrated a renaissance when winning the Japanese Grand Prix, secured his seventh world crown and the first since 2019. His signing reaffirms Ducati’s confidence in one of the greats even though the start to the current season has been trying for Márquez. After initially struggling with the long term effects of several injuries in his 2026 campaign, Márquez has, once again, shown he possesses all of the hallmarks of a champion.

Less than a month after undergoing surgery on both his shoulder and left foot he marked the 100th win of his career in all categories with an utterly commanding performance in the Hungarian Grand Prix in Balaton Park earlier this month.

That form was carried over to the following weekend’s Czech Grand Prix which he duly won. “I am red. I am super happy with this new agreement with the Ducati Lenovo Team and to continue being part of this family. “With this renewal they have once again reaffirmed this commitment, respecting my times and giving me the peace of mind I needed to make the right decision,” Márquez said in a statement.

Márquez, who was 40 points adrift of championship leader Marco Bezzecchi before this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix, admitted that he continues to race because he “loves this sport”.

“I continue to compete because I love this sport and I want to achieve even more ambitious goals,” he said. “I’m convinced this is the right place to do it. As long as I’m here, I’ll give my all to paint the future red.”

--IANS

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