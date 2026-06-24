MotoGP 2026: Ducati sign Pedro Acosta as Bagnaia to leave at end of season

Bologna, June 24 (IANS) Ducati ushered in a new era on Wednesday by signing rising Spanish star Pedro Acosta for the 2027 and 2028 MotoGP seasons, just hours after confirming that two-time World Champion Francesco Bagnaia will leave the factory team at the end of 2026.

The 22-year-old Acosta, considered one of MotoGP’s top talents, will team up with seven-time World Champion Marc Marquez in what could be one of the sport’s strongest rider line-ups. Marquez recently renewed his contract with Ducati until 2028.

Acosta joins Ducati after a quick ascent through the ranks. He won the Moto3 and Moto2 world titles within three years of his championship debut and made an immediate impression in MotoGP. He earned Rookie of the Year honours in 2024 and finished fourth overall with KTM in 2025, achieving 13 podium finishes. He is currently sixth in the championship standings, 48 points behind leader Marco Bezzecchi.

This announcement also marks the end of an impressive eight-year partnership between Ducati and Bagnaia. Since he joined the team as a rookie in 2019, the Italian has become Ducati’s most successful rider. He has tallied 31 wins, 62 podiums, and 28 pole positions. He brought Ducati's first riders’ championship in 15 years by winning the MotoGP title in 2022.

Bagnaia's last race for Ducati will be at the Valencia Grand Prix from November 27 to 29. Reflecting on his departure, Bagnaia shared on Instagram, “We have grown together. We’ve faced every kind of situation without ever giving up, always encouraging each other to do our best. I feel the need to start fresh with a new challenge, but I’ll never forget what we’ve accomplished together. You’re part of me, and you always will be.”

Affectionately known as “Pecco”, Bagnaia has faced challenges since Marquez joined Ducati’s factory team in 2025. While Marquez secured a seventh world title last season, Bagnaia fell to fifth in the standings, finishing 257 points behind his teammate, despite previously carrying Ducati’s title hopes.

Ducati Motor Holding CEO Claudio Domenicali praised the departing Italian, emphasising his influence beyond just numbers. “Sporting results show only part of Pecco's worth. His clean and elegant riding style (I like to call him 'Il Pinturicchio' — the little painter), along with his fairness on track and notable determination when overtaking, made Ducatisti love him. Moreover, he is a great professional and an even better person off the track.”

Bagnaia heads into this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix feeling more confident after winning his first race of the season in the Czech Grand Prix sprint. However, he narrowly missed a clean sweep after being overtaken late in Sunday’s race by Marquez and pole-sitter Ai Ogura, ultimately finishing third despite leading for several laps.

--IANS

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