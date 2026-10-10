MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh plants sacred sapling under ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative in Iceland

Reykjavik, Oct 10 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Saturday visited Porsmork Forest in Iceland and planted a Rowan sapling as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative.

“Visited the Porsmork Forest in Iceland and witnessed the inspiring conservation efforts to restore and protect its unique ecosystem. Planted a Rowan sapling, a native Icelandic species, as part of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji’s ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ initiative,” MoS Singh stated on X.

“The Rowan tree is historically considered sacred in Icelandic folklore and often protected from harvesting,” he added.

On Friday, MoS Singh met Iceland’s Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate, Johann Pall Johannsson, in Reykjavik and discussed opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in clean and renewable energy, climate action and sustainable development, the minister said on Friday.

“Pleased to meet H.E. Johann Pall Johannsson, Minister for the Environment, Energy and Climate of Iceland, in Reykjavik today, who had just returned from India after attending the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit. Had a productive exchange on opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation in clean/renewable energy, climate action and sustainable development,” Singh posted on X.

“Look forward to deepening our engagement in these important areas and advancing practical cooperation between our two countries,” he added.

The minister also visited the Hellisheioi Power Plant, one of the world’s leading geothermal energy facilities.

“Visited the Hellisheioi Power Plant in Iceland, one of the world’s leading geothermal energy facilities. An insightful visit showcasing Iceland’s innovative use of geothermal resources for clean and sustainable energy. Valuable lessons for strengthening India-Iceland cooperation in geothermal energy and the broader clean energy transition,” he said in another post.

MoS Singh also interacted with officials of the Embassy of India in Reykjavik and encouraged them to pursue diplomatic priorities with dedication and purpose, advancing PM Modi’s vision of the 3Ts—Trade, Technology and Tourism—and deepening India-Iceland engagement across key areas of cooperation.

–IANS

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