MoS Pabitra Margherita arrives in Costa Rica to attend Presidential swearing-in

San Jose, May 8 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica, to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President-elect Laura Virginia Fernandez Delgado on Friday, marking the start of a multi-nation diplomatic tour across Central America and the Caribbean aimed at strengthening India’s bilateral and development partnerships.

The Embassy of India in Costa Rica posted on X: “Welcome to San Jose, Costa Rica. Ambassador Dr Sumit Seth welcomed the Hon’ble Minister of State for External Affairs, Shri Pabitra Margherita, to Costa Rica. Minister P Margherita will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of the new President of Costa Rica, H.E. Ms Laura Virginia Fernandez Delgado.”

Margherita also shared on X: “Pura Vida Costa Rica. Arrived in San Jose, Costa Rica. Will represent PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji at the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected President of Costa Rica, H.E. Ms Laura Virginia Fernandez Delgado. Will also meet various dignitaries, business leaders, and members of the Indian community during the visit.”

On the sidelines of the inauguration, he is expected to meet senior Costa Rican officials, with discussions focusing on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen India–Costa Rica cooperation.

The Ministry of External Affairs said the visit reflects India’s growing engagement with Central America and the Caribbean through political dialogue, development partnerships, and people-to-people ties.

After Costa Rica, Margherita will travel to Honduras, where he is scheduled to meet senior government leaders, including the Foreign Minister, to review the entire range of bilateral cooperation.

In Belize, he will meet local officials and visit sites linked to India’s development assistance projects, highlighting India’s emphasis on grassroots-level development support.

In the final leg of his tour in Dominica, the Minister of State is expected to meet the country’s leadership, review bilateral ties, visit India-supported project sites, and interact with members of the Indian diaspora. This will be the first ministerial-level visit from India to Dominica since October 2018.

The visit follows his recent tour of Vanuatu and Tuvalu from April 22–25, where he engaged in development cooperation activities, including handing over assistance for the preservation of cultural heritage sites under India’s Quick Impact Project (QIP) initiative.

--IANS

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