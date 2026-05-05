MoS Margherita to visit Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize and Dominica to strengthen bilateral ties

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs and Textiles, Pabitra Margherita, will pay an official visit to Costa Rica, Honduras, Belize and Dominica from May 8-15, 2026, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Tuesday.

During his visit to Costa Rica, the MoS will represent India at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony of Laura Fernandez Delgado on May 8 in San Jose.

On the sidelines of the inauguration, Margherita is also likely to meet with the other dignitaries of the government of Costa Rica with discussions expected to cover the full range of bilateral relations and identifying areas for further strengthening India–Costa Rica partnership.

In Honduras, Margherita is scheduled to hold meetings with senior dignitaries of the country's government, including the Foreign Minister, to review the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation, the MEA detailed.

In Belize, the MoS is expected to meet local government officials and visit the sites of India’s developmental initiatives.

In the last leg of his visit to Dominica, Margherita is likely to meet the leadership of the country and discuss the entire gamut of the bilateral relationship.

He will also visit project sites which are being implemented through grant assistance from India. This will be the first ministerial-level visit from India to the country since October 2018.

During the visit, Margherita will also interact with members of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in Dominica.

Last month, Margherita undertook an official visit to Vanuatu and Tuvalu from April 22-25. During the visit, he handed over a cheque for the preservation of cultural and heritage sites to Tuvalu. This was the first tranche of assistance to preserve cultural heritage sites under the Quick Impact Project (QIP).

He also announced India’s support, including the provision of a sea ambulance, food grain assistance, and sponsorship of 10 patients for specialised medical treatment in India under the 'Heal in India' initiative.

–IANS

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