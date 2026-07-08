MoS Margherita discusses bilateral ties with visiting Afghan minister

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, met Afghanistan's Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock Mawlawi Ataullah Omari in New Delhi on Wednesday, with discussions focussed on bilateral ties and ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people.

"Good to meet H.E. Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, in New Delhi today. The discussions focused on India-Afghanistan bilateral relations, including ongoing cooperation for the welfare and development of the Afghan people," Margherita wrote on X.

Omari arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for an official visit aimed at enhancing bilateral ties. He will be holding discussions with key officials on matters of shared interest between the two countries.

"A very warm welcome to the Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Livestock of Afghanistan, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, as he arrives in New Delhi. Looking forward to engaging discussions on issues of mutual interest," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated on X.

Last week, following the deadly Pakistani airstrikes inside Afghan territory, India had reiterated its commitment to supporting Kabul through aid and development projects.

"We had strongly condemned the airstrikes that happened from Pakistan into Afghanistan, in which several civilian lives, including women and children were lost. We had offered our condolences on the passing away of precious lives and we had also at the same time reiterated our strong support for the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Afghanistan," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing in New Delhi.

"As far as in terms of support with Afghanistan, we have an ongoing humanitarian assistance cooperation. We have been sending them medicines. We have been sending them other support and we have also been offering development projects which can bring benefit to the lives of people there and that continues," he added.

Notably, India has been providing humanitarian support to Afghanistan, including through the supply of essential medicines and other aid.

On June 17, India delivered another five tonnes of essential medicines to Kabul, reflecting its long-standing commitment to the welfare and well-being of the Afghan people.

Earlier, on May 22, India had delivered 20 tonnes of Bacillus Calmette–Guerin (BCG) and Tetanus, Diphtheria (Td) vaccines to Kabul to boost immunisation efforts among Afghan children.

--IANS

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