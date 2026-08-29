More leagues, more stars, Gayle sees talent bloom across India

Thiruvananthapuram Aug 29 (IANS) The proliferation of cricket leagues such as the Kerala Cricket League (KCL) across India and the world will help unearth a new generation of talent from every corner, West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle said on Saturday.

The ‘Universe Boss,' who received a tumultuous welcome on his arrival in the state capital, said Kerala and India were already blessed with considerable cricketing talent and that the growing number of leagues would provide aspiring players with more opportunities to showcase their abilities.

“Kerala has good talent, and India has good talent. With leagues like KCL coming up across the country and around the world, new talents will emerge from everywhere,” Gayle told the media after his arrival.

Gayle, co-owner of Kochi Blue Tigers, will later in the day attend the Kerala Cricket League matches at the Greenfield International Stadium in Kariavattom, where he is expected to set the stands alight with a special batting display between matches.

His presence is likely to add a major dose of international glamour to the second season of the KCL.

The Jamaican great will take his Kerala visit beyond the cricketing arena on Sunday, travelling to Puthuppally in Kottayam, a constituency closely associated with the political legacy of legendary Congress Chief Minister Oommen Chandy.

According to Puthuppally MLA Chandy Oommen, Gayle has been invited by the Oommen Chandy Foundation as part of initiatives to promote cricket in the constituency.

Gayle will then receive a traditional Kerala welcome featuring 11 cultural and martial arts performances, including Kathakali, Koodiyattam, Kalaripayattu, Thiruvathira, Pulikali, and Pancharimelam.

He will also address a public meeting before visiting sites in the constituency being considered for the development of an international-standard cricket stadium. His visit is expected to give added momentum to efforts to build cricketing infrastructure and nurture the sport at the grassroots level. A global cricket icon, Gayle is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batters in limited-overs cricket.

The former West Indies opener has dominated T20 cricket worldwide and holds numerous records, including the fastest century in a recognised T20 innings.

For Kerala, however, his message was as much about the future as it was about the legend himself, give talent more platforms, and the next big cricketing star could emerge from anywhere.

--IANS

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