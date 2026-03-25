More flights operating from Middle East to India: Centre

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The overall flight situation from the Middle East countries to India continues to improve with additional flights operating from the region. In the UAE, airlines continue to operate limited non-scheduled flights based on operational considerations, with around 80 flights expected to operate on Wednesday from various airports to India, according to an update issued by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Flights continue to operate from Saudi Arabia and Oman to India as well. With the Qatar airspace also partially open, Qatar Airways is expected to operate around nine non-scheduled commercial flights to India on Wednesday, the statement said.

Kuwait and Bahrain airspaces remain closed. Special non-scheduled flights are being operated from Saudi Arabia by carriers such as Jazeera Airways and Gulf Air, facilitating travel of Indian nationals to India.

Indian nationals in Iran continue to be assisted for travel to India via Armenia and Azerbaijan, with 1,043 individuals, including 717 students and 326 Indian citizens have crossed out of Iran with the Indian mission’s assistance, the statement said.

Indian nationals in Israel are being facilitated to travel to India via Jordan. In view of restrictions in Kuwait, Bahrain and Iraq, transit through Saudi Arabia continues to be facilitated for Indian nationals.

Since February 28, around 4,26,000 passengers have returned from the region to India. During this period, a total of 2,149 flights, including scheduled and non-scheduled flights of Indian as well as foreign carriers, have operated from the region to India.

The Ministry is also providing support for repatriation of mortal remains of Indian nationals. The mortal remains of an Indian national who passed away in Riyadh on 18th March have been brought back to India, and the Government remains in close contact with the family, the statement said.

Indian missions in Oman, Iraq and the UAE are in touch with local authorities regarding missing and deceased Indian nationals and are facilitating early repatriation of mortal remains, the statement added.

--IANS

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