Mona Vasu joins ‘Jagadhatri’ as cop, says show is different from usual saas-bahu dramas

Mumbai, Sep 11 (IANS) Actress Mona Vasu is set to join Zee TV’s popular show Jagadhatri as ACP Geeta.

Mona Vasu, who plays ACP Geeta in Jagadhatri, said, “I am extremely excited to be a part of Jagadhatri. It is a very different show and, unlike the usual saas-bahu drama, it has a strong mix of action, suspense and intriguing twists. I am playing the role of ACP Geeta, which is also very different from the characters I have portrayed before. She is a strong, confident woman and a police officer, making it a very powerful role.”

She added, “I have always enjoyed playing powerful characters, and ACP Geeta is definitely one that I am thoroughly enjoying. What makes this entry even more exciting is the point at which Geeta enters the story. She is going to bring about several changes and will play a very important role in Jagadhatri’s life. At this point, when Jagadhatri has been arrested for Rudra’s murder, Geeta’s entry will add another layer to the ongoing mystery and bring several new twists to the story.”

She said ahead, “I am really happy that I get to be a part of such an interesting track. Jagadhatri has also recently completed 300 episodes, which is a wonderful milestone, and I am sure the audience will enjoy this new chapter of the show. With ACP Geeta’s entry and the twists that follow, there is a lot in store for viewers. I hope I am able to make a special place in the hearts of the audience as ACP Geeta and that they enjoy watching this new journey unfold.”

She will be seen bringing a new dimension to the ongoing murder mystery and Jagadhatri’s battle to prove her innocence.

The show has recently completed 300 episodes and has taken a dramatic turn with Jagadhatri (Sonakshi Batra) being arrested for the alleged murder of Rudra (Ayushh Shrivastava), unaware that Rudra is actually alive and plotting against her. Meanwhile, Shivaay (Farman Haider) has stepped away from Jagadhatri as she had wanted, leaving her to face the crisis on her own.

At this crucial point in the story, Mona Vasu enters as ACP Geeta, a strong and confident police officer whose arrival is expected to bring several twists to the ongoing track.

–IANS

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