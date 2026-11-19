Mumbai, Nov 19 (IANS) Actress Mona Singh, who has had a successful run in 2026, doesn’t quite agree with titles like “women-centric movies” or “women directors”.

The actress reflected on a stellar year in OTT and cinema, and the variety of stories that she has been a part of in 2026. She has had a remarkable 2026, with titles like ‘Happy Patel’, ‘Border 2’, ‘Kohrra’ season 2, ‘Maa Kasam’, ‘Subedaar’ and ‘Pritam Pedro’ with each project offering her a different character and creative experience.

Reflecting on a year filled with diverse roles and exciting opportunities, the actress said, “I feel very, very lucky, blessed and very grateful that my six different projects released this year on OTT as well as in movies. I feel I’m the chosen one this year. Many projects I shot in 2024 and 2025 were released this year, and all were different from one another, which is beautiful. Seven different women and seven different shows. I really like this about OTT, and the relatable stories that are being told today. The fearless stories coming on OTT and in movies I’m loving this change”.

She also spoke about the changing landscape of storytelling and the growing presence of women behind the camera.

“Yes, of course. I feel we shouldn’t say women-centric movies; we can call them normal movies. We shouldn’t say women directors, we should call them normal directors. With the changes happening in the industry, I feel that as many women as there are in front of the camera, there should be just as many behind it, to see the change happening. Nothing happens overnight, but I can see a good change happening in the industry now”, she added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has the upcoming film, ‘Bolo Bolo Bolo’, helmed by Vikas Bahl, in the pipeline.

--IANS

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