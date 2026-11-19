New Delhi, Nov 19 (IANS) China is increasingly using technology, higher education, scientific research and digital infrastructure partnerships to expand its influence in Central Asia, moving beyond the infrastructure-led projects under its Belt and Road Initiative, a new report has said.

The report from Myanmar-based Mizzima said Beijing is increasingly investing in universities, research centres, artificial intelligence, agricultural biotechnology, data infrastructure, and digital partnerships to build long-term relationships with future scientists, researchers, policymakers and technology leaders across Central Asia, especially Uzbekistan.

China-Uzbekistan Joint university programmes have multiplied, while institutions such as the Muhammad al-Khwarizmi International Mathematical centre, developed in partnership with Chinese universities, reflect Beijing’s growing presence within Central Asia’s knowledge ecosystem.

Beijing aims to influence future generations of scientists, researchers, policymakers, and technology leaders in neighbouring countries.

"When students receive scholarships, researchers gain funding, and universities develop dependence on particular foreign partners for technology and expertise, intellectual influence becomes embedded within national institutions. Such influence is less visible than a bridge or a port, yet it may prove far more enduring," the report noted.

Further, China helps establish AI standards and digital ecosystems in neighbouring countries, positioning itself at the centre of future technological development and making them dependent on the technology.

The publication also argued that providers of AI platforms, cloud services, algorithms, training programmes, and digital infrastructure are also likely to influence future economic and regulatory frameworks.

China’s investment in digital infrastructure across the region ensures multiple regional data hubs creating redundancy, strengthening connectivity, and expansion of technological footprint. It also ensures that Beijing remains a central player in the emerging digital economy of Central Asia.

Beijing's pivot to Central Asia also stems from desire for stable borders, dependable trade corridors, secure energy supplies, and friendly governments along its western frontier.

"Scientific cooperation, university partnerships, and technology investments offer effective tools for maintaining long-term engagement without attracting the political resistance that often accompanies large-scale infrastructure loans," the report noted.

Central Asian nations must preserve strategic autonomy while welcoming China's investment in educational exchanges and technology partnerships. Central Asian countries should hence cooperate with multiple international partners as dependence on any single external power carries risks.

—IANS

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