Momina earns maiden call-up as Pakistan name squad for Zimbabwe ODIs

Karachi, April 26 (IANS) Pakistan cricket board (PCB) have announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match Women's ODI series against Zimbabwe, which will commence on May 3.

The squad sees a notable inclusion in Momina Riasat, who has received her maiden ODI call-up. The series holds added significance as it forms part of the ICC Women’s Championship 2025–2029 cycle.

All-rounder Fatima Sana will captain the side, aiming to guide Pakistan to improved results following their recent tour of South Africa, where they suffered 2-1 defeats in both the ODI and T20I series.

The squad features a mix of experience and fresh faces, including Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig and Sidra Amin, alongside wicketkeeping options Muneeba Ali and Najiha Alvi. Bowlers Nashra Sundhu, Rameen Shamim and Tasmia Rubab have also been included in the lineup.

Pakistan currently occupy fifth place in the ICC Women’s Championship standings with two points, having registered a win in their ODI series against South Africa earlier this year.

Zimbabwe, meanwhile, are set to tour Pakistan for the first time for a white-ball series. The visitors will arrive in Karachi towards the end of April and will undergo a preparatory training camp before the matches.

The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series, with all games scheduled to take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi. The ODIs will be held on May 3, 6 and 9 in the afternoon, while the T20Is are slated for May 12, 14 and 15 in the evening, providing both teams with crucial match practice ahead of upcoming global assignments.

Pakistan women ODI squad for Zimbabwe series: Fatima Sana (captain), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Zafar, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Momina Riasat, Muneeba Ali (wk), Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Rameen Shamim, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah and Tasmia Rubab

--IANS

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