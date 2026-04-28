April 28, 2026 10:34 PM हिंदी

Mom of three Ananya Panday spends some quality time with her fur babies

Mom of three Ananya Panday spends some quality time with her fur babies

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Actress Ananya Panday is a proud mom of not one, not two, but three fur babies.

Taking to her official Instagram handle on Tuesday, the 'CTRL' actress treated the netizens with a couple of adorable glimpses from her fun time with her furry friends.

The album has Ananya getting some much-appreciated kisses and cuddles from her four-legged friends. We could also see the pets enjoying a nap in a few pics.

"Mommy of three...only kisses and cuddles and sleeepy babies accepted (sic)", read the caption on the post.

Actress Shruti Haasan reacted to the post with two red heart emojis.

In February, Ananya introduced the two latest members of her family on social media - Honey and Lemon.

Taking to the Stories section of her official Instagram handle, she published a cute picture of herself posing with her two pets.

Ananya opted for a blue nightdress as she held Honey and Lemon in bed.

The text overlay on the adorable photo read, "Say hello to my little boys Honey and Thumper", accompanied by a red heart, evil eye, and flower emoji.

Ananya is also a pet mom to her fur baby, Riot.

In February 2025, Ananya shared snippets from the first birthday celebration of Riot on social media.

The video uploaded by the 'Kesari: Chapter 2' actress had her holding Riot and cutting the birthday cake with him.

The caption on the post read, “Happy 1st birthday to my baby jaan RIOT… thank you for making me the happiest girl in the world."

Shifting our focus to Ananya's professional commitments, she will soon be seen as the leading lady in the forthcoming romantic entertainer "Chand Mera Dil". She will share the screen with the 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood' fame actor Lakshya in her next.

The project, slated to be out on May 22 this year, will mark the primary on-screen pairing of the lead couple.

--IANS

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