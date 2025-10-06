Mohit Maalik reveals why he stopped himself from taking up mythological roles for the longest time

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) Television actor Mohit Maalik opened up about why he stopped himself from taking on mythological roles for a long time.

Speaking about his choices, he revealed the reasons behind his hesitation and what eventually encouraged him to explore this genre in his career. In his latest post on Instagram, Mohit revealed that for many years, he deliberately avoided taking on mythological roles because he never felt a personal connection with the way such characters were typically portrayed—grand, glossy, and almost untouchable.

However, despite this, he has always felt a deep, personal connection with Lord Shiva. Sharing his photos dressed as Lord Shiva, Mohit wrote, “There are some stories you don’t chase, they quietly find their way to you. Some journeys find you when you stop running from them. Never thought I’d say yes to playing Shiva. For the longest time, I stopped myself from taking up mythological roles. Maybe because I never connected with the way they were usually shown…grand, glossy, almost untouchable. But somewhere deep down, Shiva always stayed with me. I’ve spoken about him, dreamt about him, even imagined how I’d like to bring him alive if I ever got the chance.”

“And when Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki came my way, it felt like life had been listening all along. This whole journey is exactly how I had once imagined it. This show doesn’t paint Shiva as a god sitting above all. It brings him down to us…as a being who feels pain, who questions, who loves, who breaks and rebuilds. A Shiva who is human. A Shiva we can relate to.”

He added, “From the look test to the first day on set, to the late night shoots, every frame, every silence, every chant has been a moment of truth. I feel grateful to the entire team, our producers, director, and everyone behind the camera for daring to tell this story differently. Thanks to a team that’s reimagined mythology with cinematic precision and heart where everything feels cinematic, rooted, and real. Ever grateful to @anir_pathak for conceptualising this , seeing the divine in me and keeping the conviction intact , @nissarparvez @alind77 for even attempting this and showing sheer patience in making this a reality @tusharjb for putting his heart n soul in this project , @sandycinecam_photography thankyou for capturing the shows soul beautifully, always a pleasure to work together @shrenuparikhofficial for being my Parvati and each n every cast member and crew for doing this.”

The ‘Kulfi Kumar Bajewala’ actor concluded his post saying, “I don’t know if I chose to play Shiva, or if he chose me. But I do know this, some journeys are meant to be lived, not just performed And now, it’s time to share this journey with you all. This is more than a story… it’s a journey of devotion, emotion, and discovery. Let’s show the world how it is done.”

Mohit Maalik plays the role of Lord Shiva on the mythological show “Gatha Shiv Parivaar Ki Ganesh Kartikey.” The show is all set to premiere on 6th October on Sony SAB. The show also stars Shrenu Parikh as Goddess Parvati, Ekansh Kathrotiya as Lord Ganesha, and Subhan Khan as Lord Kartikey.

