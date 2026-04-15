April 15, 2026 1:36 PM हिंदी

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam'

Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam' (Photo credit: Mohanlal/X)

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Greeting the masses on the happy occasion of Vishu, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday announced that his eagerly awaited upcoming film with director Tharun Moorthy had been titled 'Athimanoharam'.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the title poster of the film on the happy occasion of Vishu, Mohanlal wrote, "Heartfelt Vishu wishes to everyone.#HappyVishu #Athimanoharam #TharunMoorthy #Ashiqusman."

The film, which was until now referred to as #L366, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine plays the female lead in this film in which Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director has joined hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

Recently, Tharun Moorthy had thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Athimanoharam' for their wholehearted support to his film.

Taking to his Instagram page, he had said, "(The) Producer and Director are often called the father and mother of a film. But no child grows on love alone; it takes an entire ecosystem to nurture it into something meaningful and beautiful for the world."

He went on to say, "For us, that ecosystem is everything. We didn’t just make a film. We held it close, cared for it, and loved it like our own. And in that journey, it was our team who became its heartbeat. Every member of the crew poured a piece of themselves into it , their passion, their sleepless nights, their unwavering belief."

"Together, we became more than a crew. We became a living, breathing force -- one vision, one rhythm, one shared soul. That energy didn’t just surround us, it consumed us… made us think cinema, breathe cinema, and live it in every moment. This film carries all of us within it," he explained.

"To our incredible crew -- this isn’t just a thank you, it’s a piece of our heart. These 55 days weren’t just work, they were a journey we’ll carry forever. And somehow, this feels like just the beginning. The days ahead… they hold something even more beautiful," he signed off.

It may be recalled that the director had, in February this year, confirmed that the first schedule of his eagerly awaited film had been completed. The director also used the occasion to point out that he had completed five years in the film industry on February 12.

--IANS

mkr/

LATEST NEWS

India and Germany agree to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, defence

India and Germany agree to deepen cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, defence

IPL 2026: Akeal was the one who told Noor about the length needed to bowl, says Sriram

IPL 2026: Akeal was the one who told Noor about the length needed to bowl, says Sriram

Gold ETFs AUM triples to Rs 1.7 lakh crore in March amid geopolitical tensions

Gold ETFs AUM triples to Rs 1.7 lakh crore in March amid geopolitical tensions

Pandya presents Chhetri with MI jersey on his visit to training camp at Wankhede

Pandya presents Chhetri with MI jersey on his visit to training camp at Wankhede

‘Krishnavataram’ trailer promises deep-dive into enchanting world of Lord Krishna embellished with grandeur

‘Krishnavataram’ trailer promises deep-dive into enchanting world of Lord Krishna embellished with grandeur

Pune to host first-ever Shooting League of Maharashtra from April 17

Pune to host first-ever Shooting League of Maharashtra from April 17

'Even after long delay, our party welcomes it': Mayawati backs Women’s Reservation Bill

'Inordinately delayed but we welcome it', Mayawati on women’s reservation bill

ISL: Sanchez's red card revoked, makes him available for Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal match

ISL: Sanchez's red card revoked, makes him available for Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal match

SC halts interim relief granted to Pawan Khera; issues notice on Assam govt’s plea

SC halts interim relief granted to Pawan Khera; issues notice on Assam govt’s plea

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ renewed for second season

Guy Ritchie’s ‘Young Sherlock’ renewed for second season