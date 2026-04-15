Mohanlal's film with Tharun Moorthy titled 'Athimanoharam'

Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Greeting the masses on the happy occasion of Vishu, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal on Wednesday announced that his eagerly awaited upcoming film with director Tharun Moorthy had been titled 'Athimanoharam'.

Taking to his social media timelines to share the title poster of the film on the happy occasion of Vishu, Mohanlal wrote, "Heartfelt Vishu wishes to everyone.#HappyVishu #Athimanoharam #TharunMoorthy #Ashiqusman."

The film, which was until now referred to as #L366, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs. Malayalam actress Meera Jasmine plays the female lead in this film in which Mohanlal plays a policeman called T S Lovelajan.

The film has triggered huge expectations as the ace director has joined hands with the Malayalam Superstar again for this project, after the phenomenal success of their blockbuster film together titled 'Thudaram'.

Recently, Tharun Moorthy had thanked the entire cast and crew of 'Athimanoharam' for their wholehearted support to his film.

Taking to his Instagram page, he had said, "(The) Producer and Director are often called the father and mother of a film. But no child grows on love alone; it takes an entire ecosystem to nurture it into something meaningful and beautiful for the world."

He went on to say, "For us, that ecosystem is everything. We didn’t just make a film. We held it close, cared for it, and loved it like our own. And in that journey, it was our team who became its heartbeat. Every member of the crew poured a piece of themselves into it , their passion, their sleepless nights, their unwavering belief."

"Together, we became more than a crew. We became a living, breathing force -- one vision, one rhythm, one shared soul. That energy didn’t just surround us, it consumed us… made us think cinema, breathe cinema, and live it in every moment. This film carries all of us within it," he explained.

"To our incredible crew -- this isn’t just a thank you, it’s a piece of our heart. These 55 days weren’t just work, they were a journey we’ll carry forever. And somehow, this feels like just the beginning. The days ahead… they hold something even more beautiful," he signed off.

It may be recalled that the director had, in February this year, confirmed that the first schedule of his eagerly awaited film had been completed. The director also used the occasion to point out that he had completed five years in the film industry on February 12.

--IANS

mkr/