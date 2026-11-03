Mohanlal-starrer #L368's makers share BTS video

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) The makers of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's next film, tentatively being referred to as #L368 and directed by Anoop Sathyan, on Tuesday released a BTS video from the film's sets much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The video that had clips of the unit filming some scenes for the film also had a shot of Mohanlal joining the sets of the film.

Aashirvad Cinemas, one of the production houses producing the film, shared the BTS video on its Instagram timeline and wrote, "A little glimpse from #L368 (heart symbol)."

It may be recalled that on Monday, Mohanlal himself had confirmed that regular shooting for the film had begun.

Mohanlal took to his social media timelines to confirm the development. He wrote, "#L368 Shoot in progress...#AnoopSathyan #BinuGeorgeAlexander #AntonyPerumbavoor."

For the unaware, the film had gone on floors in Kochi with a pooja ceremony that was attended by a number of celebrities including the entire crew of the film.

The film was officially launched with the mother of producer Binu George Alexander lighting the traditional lamp.

Mohanlal clapped the clapboard for the first symbolic shot of the film, much to the delight of the dignitaries present at the event.

Sources say that the upcoming film, which will be director Anoop Sathyan's second film after 'Varane Avashyamund', will be a comedy action entertainer and that it will also feature actor Mukesh in a pivotal role.

The makers had released the first look poster of the film on the occasion. It showed Mohanlal seated next to a little girl, sporting a smile even as another little child leaned on his back, with a paper toy in her hand.

Mohanlal, during his address on the occasion, had expressed happiness about participating in the inaugural function. In particular, he told the film's director Anoop Sathyan that he had a deep and long association with his father, ace director Sathyan Anthikad.

Mohanlal pointed out to Anoop that he was someone who had worked with Sathyan Anthikad from his first film to his latest film. "It is like a wonderful journey and I am happy to continue it with his son," Mohanlal said and wished that this film emerge as a good film. "There are all indications that it will emerge as a good film," Mohanlal added.

The film boasts of a fine technical team. Written and directed by Anoop Sathyan, the film will have cinematography by Shehnad Jalal. Music for the film is to be scored by Jakes Bejoy. Art direction will be by Prasanth Madhav and stunts will be choreographed by Stunt Silva.

--IANS

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