Mohanlal aka Georgekutty continues his struggle to keep his family safe in "Drishyam 3'

Mumbai, May 9 (IANS) The makers of Mohanlal starrer "Drishyam 3" unveiled the powerful and intriguing trailer from the movie on Saturday.

The clip opened with Georgekutty (Played by Mohanlal) sitting inside his home, along with his wife and daughters, as all of them are in the middle of a conversation. They are of the opinion that their involvement with the police and being blamed for a murder was all a thing of the past. They are convinced that they have finally been accepted back into society. However, Georgekutty is still not convinced.

Without sharing too many details, the trailer hints that this time Georgekutty will have to be on alert at all times, making sure he does not take even a single wrong step.

Made under the direction of Jeethu Joseph, "Drishyam 3" has been backed by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Presented by Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios and Panorama Studios "Drishyam 3" will finally reach the cinema lovers in theatres on May 21.

Along with Mohanlal, the project will also see Meena as Rani George, Ansiba Hassan as Anju George, Esther Anil as Anumol "Anu" George, Asha Sharath as Geetha Prabhakar, and Murali Gopy as IG Thomas Bastin IPS, along with others.

Refreshing your memory, the original drama "Drishyam" came out in 2013 and turned out to be a cult classic, becoming the highest-grossing Malayalam film at the time of its release.

After that, in 2021, the second instalment in the 'Drishyam' franchise was released, retaining the core cast from the original flick.

"Drishyam" has since been remade in several languages, including Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Sinhala, and even Chinese.

Meanwhile, addressing the media, before the launch, director Jeethu Joseph had shared that 'Drishyam 3' would explore the next chapter in the life of Georgekutty.

“The film focuses on what happens in Georgekutty’s life after four-and-a-half years. That is the crux of the story,” Joseph had explained.

--IANS

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