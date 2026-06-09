Modi govt’s 12 years: Empowering women, youth, farmers and poor

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) Marking 12 years of the Narendra Modi-led dispensation, the central government on Tuesday released a series of booklets showcasing its various key achievements and initiatives. One such publication, titled "From Empowerment to Prosperity," spotlights efforts undertaken to empower women, youth, farmers and marginalised communities, identifying them as the four foundational pillars of a developed India.

GYAN framework

According to the booklet, Prime Minister Modi's vision for a developed India rests on four foundational pillars collectively termed "GYAN"—Garib (Poor), Yuva Shakti (Youth), Annadata (Farmers), and Nari Shakti (Women).

Empowering these groups has been key to advancing inclusive development and ensuring broader participation in India's growth story, the booklet says.

A major focus of the booklet is women's empowerment. The government spotlights measures such as the abolition of Triple Talaq, greater participation of women in the armed forces, sports, entrepreneurship and research as steps towards women's empowerment. The government’s commitment to implementing 33 per cent reservation for women is also a major point included in the booklet.

The focus on "Women-led Development" has become a cornerstone of policymaking, the government says. It emphasises the role of women in shaping India's future.

Among the flagship initiatives highlighted is the PM Ujjwala Yojana. Under this scheme, nearly 11 crore households have received LPG connections. This is how traditional kitchens have been transformed into smoke-free spaces.

The scheme has contributed to improved health outcomes, reduced respiratory illnesses, enhanced productivity and greater environmental protection, according to the booklet.

Financial inclusion is another key achievement the government cites. Through the PM Jan Dhan Yojana, crores of women have been brought into the formal banking system. Direct transfer of government benefits has been enabled. Financial security has been strengthened through the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile framework.

The report underlines the role of more than 91 lakh Self-Help Groups (SHGs) in promoting rural livelihoods and entrepreneurship. These groups have helped women become economically self-reliant. Moreover, they have contributed to local development through initiatives such as Krishi Sakhi and Bima Sakhi programmes.

Significantly, women entrepreneurs have benefited from loans under the PM Mudra Yojana. Apart from this, over 10 crore rural women have been empowered through self-help group networks.

The booklet identifies India's youth population as a critical force behind the country's development aspirations.

It credits the National Education Policy and skill development initiatives for creating new opportunities for young Indians. From startups and unicorns to innovation, technology and space exploration, the publication highlights the growing role of youth in shaping India's future.

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of "Yahi Samay Hai, Sahi Samay Hai, Bharat Ka Anmol Samay Hai," the booklet presents young Indians as the driving force behind the vision of a Viksit Bharat.

The empowerment of farmers is a key pillar of the government's vision for an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Ensuring a Minimum Support Price (MSP) at 1.5 times production costs is one of the major steps the government has taken. Moreover, strengthening agricultural infrastructure through the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and expanding market access through the e-NAM digital platform are also key areas where the government has moved forward significantly.

It also highlights direct financial assistance under the PM-KISAN scheme, including support for women farmers, reduced dependence on informal borrowing, and easier agricultural operations.

It notes that India's growing agricultural exports and the global recognition of millets, or Shri Anna, have strengthened the country's position in international agricultural markets.

A significant portion of the booklet focuses on welfare programmes aimed at marginalised communities.

The government's approach has been guided by the principle of "Priority to the Underprivileged." It claims that access to basic amenities, financial inclusion and targeted welfare interventions have helped improve living standards. It has also helped bring historically disadvantaged groups into the mainstream of development.

Increased budgetary support for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, and greater participation of these communities in education, employment, and entrepreneurship, are also major steps.

Maternal and child healthcare feature prominently in the government's empowerment narrative. The booklet states that more than 7.3 crore pregnant women have received health check-ups under the PM Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan, enabling early detection of high-risk pregnancies and contributing to reductions in maternal and infant mortality.

Pregnant women have received financial assistance of over Rs 20,000 crore under the PM Matru Vandana Yojana.

The publication also notes that over 17 crore women workers are registered on the e-Shram portal, helping connect them with welfare schemes and social security benefits while strengthening their participation in the formal economy.

The last twelve years have marked a significant chapter in empowering the poor, women, youth and farmers. Guided by the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," the booklet describes India's development journey as a people-centric movement in which every citizen is a stakeholder, it says.

--IANS

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