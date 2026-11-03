November 03, 2026 7:05 PM हिंदी

Modi govt prepared for SIR debate, but Congress must let Parliament function: HM Amit Shah

Modi govt prepared for SIR debate, but Congress must let Parliament function: HM Amit Shah (Photo: @ChhattisgarhCMO/X)

Raipur, Nov 3 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said the Narendra Modi government is fully prepared for a thorough discussion on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls through a special session of Parliament, but the Congress must first allow Parliament to function.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Chhattisgarh Rajyotsav, HM Shah challenged the Opposition, particularly Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, to engage in a real debate instead of stalling parliamentary proceedings and organising mock Parliament.

He said the government is even willing to call a special session for this purpose.

“If you have the courage, come forward and engage in a proper debate. Simply carrying a copy of the Constitution does not equate to upholding it — one’s conduct must be constitutional,” HM Shah said.

He alleged that the Congress has brought Parliament to a standstill and asked the party to let it function so that the people of the country can see who is speaking the truth and who is peddling lies.

HM Shah further said the Modi government is ready for a detailed discussion on the SIR exercise and related issues raised by the Opposition.

He emphasised that democratic debate should take place inside Parliament rather than through parallel platforms or street protests.

The Home Minister’s remarks come amid ongoing Opposition protests over the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls and allegations of large-scale voter deletions.

Shah maintained that the government has nothing to hide and is open to scrutiny, provided Parliamentary proceedings are allowed to continue normally.

He reiterated that the Constitution must be respected not merely by carrying its copy but through constitutional conduct.

Shah said the people would judge for themselves once a proper debate takes place on the floor of the House.

The Home Minister’s statement is seen as a direct challenge to the Congress and other Opposition parties that have been demanding discussions on electoral issues while also being accused of disrupting Parliament.

--IANS

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