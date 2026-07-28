Union Minister initiates debate on anti-paper leak bill, says Modi govt finishing 'unfinished' tasks of UPA era

New Delhi, July 28 (IANS) Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said that the Modi government "finished the unfinished task" of the previous UPA government by bringing in stringent laws for the paper leak and other exam-related irregularities.

Opening the debate on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Singh said, "This Bill, which was introduced yesterday, was in fact an amendment to an earlier Bill -- the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024. This was also brought by this government and was the first of its kind in the history of Independent India."

The MoS said that the 2024 Act and the 2026 amendment are, in a way, "reaffirmation of this government's deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the youth of this country."

"At the same time, it is also a reiteration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve not to allow anyone to compromise with the future of the children of Mother India. Therefore, this Bill can be described as a milestone legislation in the history of Indian Parliament," he added.

Singh listed out a series of paper leaks that occurred before 2014, during the UPA government's tenure, and stressed that there was no comprehensive law to tackle such crimes.

He mentioned that paper leaks and exam-related irregularities were not limited to one state, but are a concern for the entire nation.

"This used to happen earlier also. Different parties governed, different states. It's a long list," he said, while mentioning the 2019 Railway Recruitment Board Examination, 2011 All India Engineering Entrance Examination, 2009 Railway Recruitment Board, 2012 AIIMS New Delhi Entrance paper leaks, etc.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal objected to the list.

"Venugopal ji, by changing the figures or digits, you cannot change the record; it's on the record," Singh responded, adding that he was "following a chronology" while listing the paper leak cases.

"It was realised by this government that we need to have an exclusive legislation... and hence, it was decided that for overall public examinations, a comprehensive and collective legislation be brought," he added.

The MoS also mentioned the suggestions given by several committees during the UPA tenure to establish a common testing agency, and said, "You (Congress) should complement Prime Minister Modi and this government; it has finished an unfinished task, which you should have accomplished."

Detailing the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, Singh said that amendments are being brought in to ensure "speedy justice" to the students who are being wronged through offences like paper leaks.

"The basic objectives were to give more credibility and transparency to examinations, to reassure students that they would be rewarded for their genuine efforts, and to ensure that their future is safe. Before this, there was no comprehensive law available to deal with such cases," he added.

"Previously, the 2024 Act led to the immediate wrongdoer being held accountable, but the amendments, with their increased imprisonments, aim to account for all those involved directly or indirectly, one way or the other," he said.

--IANS

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