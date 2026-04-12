MLS: Inter Miami and Red Bull New York play out 2-2 draw

Miami, April 12 (IANS) Inter Miami CF earned a point with a 2-2 draw at home against Red Bull New York in the MLS regular season. Attackers Mateo Silvetti and German Berterame were on target at Nu Stadium as Miami extended its unbeaten run to six this season.

The visitors opened the scoring in the 15th minute, with Jorge Ruvalcaba scoring for RBNY. Miami persistently pushed for the equaliser throughout the remainder of the first 45 minutes, finishing with four shots on target in the half, and ultimately levelled the scoring through Silvetti in the second minute of stoppage time.

Bright started off the play in midfield with a ball to find De Paul out wide down the right flank, who then delivered an inch-perfect cross for Silvetti at the back post, where the young Argentine attacker slotted the ball away with a first-time right footed finish.

The goal was Silvetti’s second this regular season, while the assist was the first for De Paul this league campaign.

Miami kicked off the second half with the same momentum and nearly took the lead with an attempt from Messi from inside the box in the 49th minute.

It didn’t take long for the hosts to score though, as Berterame struck from the center of the box in the 55th minute to record his first goal in Inter Miami colours.

Additionally, pressure applied by Homegrown attacker Daniel Pinter was key in the ball recovery in RBNY’s half that led to the goal. ​RBNY equalised in the 77th minute with a goal from Adri Mehmeti.

The 2-2 scoreline held through the final whistle for Inter Miami to earn a point and extend its unbeaten run this regular season to six.

Next, Inter Miami will hit the road to visit the Colorado Rapids at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on April 18.

--IANS

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