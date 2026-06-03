Anu Malik pens emotional tribute to late Suman Kalyanpur, recalls her blessing that shaped his career

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Music composer and singer Anu Malik took to his social media account on Wednesday paid tribute to legendary playback singer Suman Kalyanpur, recalling his time meeting her.

Taking to his social media account, Anu Malik shared a picture of Suman Kalyanpur and penned a heartfelt note recalling his early association with the legendary singer.

He wrote, "Suman Ji, we can never truly lose you, because your songs will live on forever in the hearts of music lovers.”

He added, “As a young composer of just 19 years in 1981, I had the honour and privilege of working with you. I still remember how much you appreciated the tune and blessed me with words that I can never forget: "You are melodic in your creations and shall go far."

He further wrote, “Today, I mourn not only the loss of a legendary singer but also a wonderful human being. Your voice, your grace, and your music will continue to inspire generations to come.Rest in peace, Suman Ji. You and your songs will live on forever."

Earlier in the day today, veteran playback singer Anuradha Paudwal had also paid an emotional tribute to Suman Kalyanpur.

She wrote, “Heartfelt Shraddhanjali. A legend may leave this world, but their legacy never fades. Your contributions, wisdom, and inspiration will continue to guide generations. Thank you for the memories, the lessons, and the impact you made on countless lives. Rest in peace. You will always be remembered and deeply missed. Om Shanti.”

Talking about Suman Kalyanpur, the singer was born in 1937, Suman Kalyanpur carved a unique space for herself in the golden age of Indian playback singing.

She was celebrated for evergreen songs such as 'Na Na Karte Pyar Tumhi Se Kar Baithe', 'Aaj Kal Tere Mere Pyar Ke Charche', 'Tumne Pukara Aur Hum Chale Aaye', 'Na Tum Hume Jaano' and many other songs.

The singer passed away on May 31 at the age of 89.

–IANS

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