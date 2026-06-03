'He wants the best for the team': Norway coach Solbakken hails Haaland ahead of FIFA WC

Oslo, June 3 (IANS) Norway head coach Stale Solbakken has hailed Erling Haaland's humility and team-first attitude, describing the Manchester City striker as ‘a very easy-going superstar’ as the Scandinavian nation prepares for its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 28 years.

Speaking to FIFA ahead of the 2026 World Cup, Solbakken said Norway's star forward remains grounded despite being one of the biggest names in world football and playing a pivotal role in ending the country's long wait for a return to the global showpiece.

"Erling Haaland is a very easy guy to coach. He wants the best for the team, he loves to be with his team-mates, and he loves to have fun with all the staff around the team. He's a very easy-going superstar," Solbakken told FIFA.

Haaland was instrumental in Norway's successful qualification campaign, finishing as the leading scorer across FIFA World Cup qualifying with 16 goals. His tally was double that of Europe's next-best scorers, including Austria's Marko Arnautovic, England captain Harry Kane and Netherlands forward Memphis Depay, who each scored eight goals.

The qualification marked a historic moment for Norway, who secured a place at the World Cup for the first time since France 1998, a tournament in which Solbakken himself featured as a player.

Reflecting on the achievement, the 58-year-old admitted qualification brought immense relief after years of disappointment for Norwegian football.

"I think it means a lot for the whole nation, especially the common supporter. I waited for this for a long time, and I think it's been hard for everyone to sit at home and watch every World Cup since 1998," he said.

"Fifty thousand fans came to meet us on a Monday in minus four degrees, so that says it all. They have waited for this moment for so long, and now it's finally here," he added.

Alongside Haaland, Atletico Madrid striker Alexander Sorloth has been another key figure in Norway's resurgence. Solbakken praised Sorloth's versatility and selfless approach, particularly when asked to play in roles different from those he occupies at club level.

"Alexander brings a lot of physicality, and he's a loyal player that can play in different positions up front. He's a goal threat, but he's also an assist threat. The best thing is that he works so hard for the team, sometimes in a position that he maybe doesn't prefer," Solbakken said.

Norway's reward for qualification is a challenging World Cup group featuring finalists France, Senegal and Iraq. While acknowledging the difficulty of the draw, Solbakken believes his side should approach the tournament without fear.

"When you get to the World Cup for the first time in many years, I don't think you should think too much about expectations. We have to play in the same manner as we did in qualification. I don't think we have anything to fear, but we are in a very hard group," he said.

Norway will open their campaign against Iraq on June 17. They will face the 2022 runner-up, France, on June 27 before taking on Senegal in their last group stage match on June 23.

--IANS

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