Japan births, fertility rates dropped to record low in 2025: Report

Tokyo, June 3 (IANS) The number of babies born in Japan to Japanese citizens in 2025 dropped to a record low of 671,236, while the country's total fertility rate also reduced to a new low, government data revealed on Wednesday, local media reported.

Births in Japan reduced by 2.2 per cent or 14,937 from the previous year, and the fertility rate dropped by 0.01 percentage point to 1.14, both witnessing a decline for the 10th consecutive year. However, the rate slowed in comparison to recent trends, Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare revealed in a data, Japan's leading Kyodo News Agency reported. The slow pace of drop in the number of newborns may be due to the stable population of 25 to 35-year-olds who were born around the 1990s.

The number of marriages, a key factor attributable for future birth trends, increased for the second consecutive year to 489,119, with the average age of men getting married at 31.0 while women at 29.7, both down from the previous year.

Meanwhile, 1,589,489 deaths were reported in Japan, down for the first time in five years, as per the data. Deaths outnumbered births by 918,253, marking the 19th straight year of drop in the population.

Earlier in May, government data revealed that child population in Japan has reduced to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, showcasing a decline of 350,000 from a year earlier and marking a new record low. The figure has declined for 45th consecutive year.

The ratio of children aged below 15 years dropped 0.3 percentage point to 10.8 per cent of the total population, lowest since comparable data became available in 1950, according to data released by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication, Kyodo News reported.

The figures, including foreign residents, were calculated based on population estimates mentioned in national census conducted every five years.

The decline in population has continued for 45 years despite several measures taken by the Japanese government like increasing financial support for families who are raising a child. In order to address the declining birthrate, the Japanese government has declared the period through 2030 as a "final opportunity to reverse the trend."

According to the data, there were 6.81 boys and 6.48 million girls. As many as 3.09 million children were aged between 12-14 years while 2.13 million were zero to two years, showcasing a trend of fewer children being born.

--IANS

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