Gurindervir Singh, Animesh Kujur to headline Indian delegation at Asian Relays C’ships

New Delhi, June 3 (IANS) Gurindervir Singh, the national record holder in men’s 100m, will spearhead the 29-member Indian team chosen by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI) for the second Asian Relays Championships in Shangyu, China, on June 20 and 21.

The third edition of the Asian Relays Championships is scheduled to take place in Chandigarh. Recently, India was awarded the hosting rights for this continental event during the Asian Athletics Association Council Meeting in Hong Kong.

“The Indian contingent will compete in all six relay events in China. The competition in China will be a good opportunity for athletes to showcase their potential at the continental level. The international competition will allow sports fans to witness top athletes in action on home soil,” AFI president Bahadur Singh said.

The competition in China will include men’s 4x100m and 4x400m relays, as well as women's 4x100m and 4x400m relays. Additionally, the Indian team will participate in the mixed 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Gurindervir Singh made history as the first Indian to run the 100 metres in under 10.10 seconds, finishing with an impressive 10.09 seconds to set a new national record at the Federation Cup in Ranchi on Saturday. The 24-year-old athlete surpassed the previous record by 0.06 seconds, set the previous day in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur. Interestingly, Gurindervir briefly held the record himself, with a time of 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh broke it later with a time of 10.15 seconds.

Indian team for Asian Relays 2026:

Men (4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay): Theerthesh P Shetty, Avinash Kumar, Setu Mishra, Nihal Wiliam, S Santhosh, Rince Joseph, Suraj Alagar Raja, Mohit Kumar, Barath Sridhar (4x400m and mixed 4x400m relay.

Men (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay): Animesh Kujur, Gurindervir Singh, Harsh Santosh Raut, Pranav Pramod Gaurav, Ragul Kumar Ganesh Kumar, Senthil Kumar Tamilarasu

Women (4x400m and mixed 4x00m relay): Rashdeep Kaur, Poovamma MR, Ansa Babu, Vijaykumari GK, Saloni Nagar, Neeru Pathak, Subha V, Gowrinandana.

Women (4x100m and mixed 4x100m relay): Nithya Gandhe, Tamanna, Sneha SS, Sudeshna Shivankar

--IANS

vi/bsk/