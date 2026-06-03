Patralekhaa on ‘Heer Sara’ feeling personal: It's about two women navigating life identity and relationship

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Patralekhaa who is all set for her upcoming release, ‘Heer Sara’, has spoken about why the movie and its content felt extremely personal.

Speaking about what drew her to the project, Patralekhaa shared that the script’s simplicity and emotional honesty immediately resonated with her.

“What stayed with me after reading the script was its simplicity and emotional sincerity. It didn’t rely on loud moments to make an impact. At its heart, it’s about two women trying to navigate life, identity, relationships, and their own emotional journeys, and I found that incredibly relatable. I was also drawn to how gently the story unfolds. There’s warmth, vulnerability, and a quiet sense of freedom in it that really resonated with me,” she said.

Reflecting on the on-screen dynamic between the two characters, Patralekhaa shared,

“They come from very different emotional spaces, which is what makes their equation so interesting. One of them is more instinctive and expressive, while the other is quieter and emotionally guarded, but despite their differences, there’s a very organic understanding that develops between them over the course of the journey. Their relationship evolves with honesty, vulnerability, and emotional comfort, and in many ways, both characters slowly change each other.”

Talking about working with Maamvi Gagroo, Patralekhaa called it as a wonderful experience.

“Working with Maanvi Gagroo was wonderful, we’ve become good friends through the film, and I think that comfort naturally reflected on screen as well,” she added.

Talking about the movie, it is a women-led slice-of-life road drama that promises an emotional journey of friendship, self-discovery, and freedom.

Directed by Kartik Chaudhry, the film is set to hit theatres on June 12 and stars Patralekhaa alongside Maanvi Gagroo in lead roles.

Set against the backdrop of a motorcycle road trip from Indore to Pondicherry, Heer Sara follows the story of two women who set out in search of clarity, liberation, and a fresh perspective on life. Through their journey, the film explores companionship, emotional healing, and personal transformation.

The film also features Arif Zakaria, Shveta Salve, and Nishank Verma in significant supporting roles. Written by Ramu Sun, Heer Sara is creatively backed by producer Raj Singh Chaudhary, known for films such as Gulaal and Thar.

Backed by Sony Music India, the film is produced by Maghaa Creations, Next Level Productions, and Opticus Inc.

–IANS

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