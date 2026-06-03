June 03, 2026 4:52 PM हिंदी

Aamir Khan set to marry for the third time, wedding with Gauri Spratt reportedly scheduled for July 5

Aamir Khan set to marry for the third time, wedding with Gauri Spratt reportedly scheduled for July 5

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) The 'Mr Perfectionist' of Bollywood, Aamir Khan, is all set to enter a new phase of his love life as he will be getting married for the third time to his ladylove, Gauri Spratt.

Going by the source close to Aamir, the couple will be exchanging wedding vows on July 5 this year.

Aamir and Gauri have reportedly decided to formalize their relationship with a simple registered marriage at home, in the company of their family members and a handful of close friends.

The source further claim that they will also not be throwing any grand reception for the industry members. However, no official announcement regarding the nuptials has been made till now.

Ever since making their relationship official, Gauri has been captured with Aamir on several occasions.

Gauri, who is the mother of a seven-year-old son, is believed to have known Aamir for almost 25 years as friends before they decided to get into a relationship.

Refreshing your memory, Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday in March last year.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor hosted a fun meet and greet with the media before the birthday, and as he was interacting with the press, Mr Perfectionist shared that he has found love once again.

Aamir introduced his partner by giving her an adorable shoutout. He shared that while they have been friends for around 25 years, they developed romantic feelings for each other only some time back.

For those who do not know, Aamir was previously married to Reena Dutta, with whom he has two children - Junaid and Ira Khan. However, these two decided to go their separate ways in 2002.

Later in 2005, Aamir married for the second time with Kiran Rao, with whom he has one son, Azad Rao Khan. Aamir and Kiran also ended up parting ways in 2021.

--IANS

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