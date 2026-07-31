‘Missing out on FIFA World Cup only made me work harder’: Cole Palmer

Sydney, July 31 (IANS) Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has admitted that missing out on England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 squad was a painful experience but said the disappointment has only increased his hunger to prove himself this season.

Palmer was one of the biggest omissions from Thomas Tuchel’s England squad for the World Cup despite playing a key role in the country’s run to the UEFA Euro 2024 final. The 24-year-old acknowledged that an inconsistent campaign with Chelsea contributed to his exclusion but insisted the setback has become a source of motivation.

“It’s like anything. If someone tells you you’re essentially not good enough to get in the squad, then you’re going to think, ‘all right’, and try and work even harder,” Palmer told reporters during Chelsea’s pre-season tour in Sydney.

While disappointed to miss England’s campaign, Palmer said the silver lining was the opportunity to enjoy an extended summer break, leaving him refreshed for the new season.

“It was obviously disappointing, but I had seven weeks off during the summer. I feel fresh and ready to get going again,” he said.

Chelsea enter the new campaign under Alonso after finishing a disappointing 10th in the Premier League last season. Palmer said the former Spain international and his coaching staff have made an immediate impact on the squad.

“He and his staff have been good. They’re a breath of fresh air for us players with their ideas and stuff. We’re enjoying it,” Palmer said.

The England midfielder also welcomed the arrival of close friend Morgan Rogers, who joined Chelsea from Aston Villa in a British-record transfer. The pair came through Manchester City’s academy together and have represented England at youth level.

“Everyone knows how good he is, and obviously he’s one of my best friends, so I’m very happy about him coming here,” Palmer said.

“We always speak, and when I heard Chelsea were trying to sign him, I was texting him even more, persuading him to come. He was probably sick of me by that point. I’m glad he’s here now, and I’m looking forward to sharing the pitch with him. He told me straight away that he was coming, but we kept it to ourselves. It was a difficult secret to keep before it was announced,” he added.

Palmer believes his partnership with Rogers could add a new dimension to Chelsea’s attack because of their contrasting styles.

“I think we’re different players who can both offer a lot to the team. He’s more physical than me, on and off the ball, and he likes to drive forward more, whereas I like to play more passes. I think we can play well together, and we obviously did that when we were young anyway,” he said.

Chelsea began Alonso’s reign with a 6-4 victory over Western Sydney Wanderers in a pre-season friendly and will next face Tottenham Hotspur in Sydney on Saturday.

--IANS

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