'Mirzapur: The Movie' cleared by the censor board with 'hardly any modifications'

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) The highly anticipated 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has been cleared by the censor board with hardly any modifications.

A source close to the film shared that 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has been certified by the CBFC with 'hardly any modifications', retaining all the raw elements intended by the makers.

The sources further said, "This means audiences will get to experience the much-awaited theatrical adaptation exactly the way the makers intended it to be seen, retaining its raw, unfiltered essence on the big screen."

Going by the reports, 35 seconds of footage had been cut from the movie by the board. However, the source claims that no cuts have been made to the film and very few modifications have been suggested.

Actor Pankaj Tripathi, who is seen as Kaleen Bhaiya in the acclaimed series, shed light on what the audience can expect from the movie.

He said, “Whenever a performance or art form is experienced communally, the impact changes entirely. Enjoying it in a group creates a unique, shared experience. So, while Mirzapur used to be a "leave me alone” kind of watch, it’s now in "party mode.” The world is the same, the characters are the same, but the story is new, and the experience is much grander."

Made under the direction of Gurmmeet Singh, 'Mirzapur: The Movie' has been presented by Amazon MGM Studios, in collaboration with Excel Entertainment.

Jointly backed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar under the banner of Excel Entertainment, the project has been co-produced by Kassim Jagmagia and Vishal Ramchandani.

The film version of the series will bring back some familiar faces in their beloved avatar, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Shriya Pilgaonkar, and Harshita Gaur.

The cast will also see new members like Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan.

'Mirzapur: The Movie' is expected to be out in the cinema halls on 4th September this year.

--IANS

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