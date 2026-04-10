April 10, 2026 11:29 PM हिंदी

Minority group condemns custodial killing of Christian man in Pakistan

Minority group condemns custodial killing of Christian man in Pakistan (File image)

Islamabad, April 10 (IANS) A leading minority rights organisation on Friday condemned the custodial killing of a Christian man hours after Pakistani police arrested him on what it described as "fabricated" kidnapping charges.

According to the Voice of Pakistan Minority (VOPM), police claimed that 42-year-old Iftikhar Masih, father of four children and a gardener at the University of Lahore, died by suicide inside the jail.

However, his family rejected the account, alleging that Masih was tortured to death while in custody.

Citing Iftikhar’s brother, Riyasat Masih, the rights body stated that Mohsin Shah, an officer at the Kahna post of the Industrial Area Police Station in Punjab province, made a “vile” demand of 200,000 Pakistani rupees to “resolve” the case, despite there being no FIR or complaint.

"My brother was innocent, a man of unshakeable character,” the VOPM quoted Riyasat as saying.

After struggling to arrange the bribe, the family was told that Masih “committed suicide", allegedly found hanging from a scarf tied to a ceiling fan.

The rights body stated that Riyasat, upon seeing the body, found bruises, scars, and marks of merciless beatings. “There were wounds everywhere,” he stated rejecting the suicide claim.

“No post-mortem report, no justice, just stonewalling from those who murdered him in custody. No girl came forward, no evidence surfaced. It was a trap, a fabricated lie to bleed the family dry. Iftikhar, 42, a provider for his four children, was reduced to a pawn in their corrupt game,” the VOPM stated.

“Rage erupted like a storm. Over 300 Christians, hearts ablaze with shared pain, blockaded the station. They halted an ambulance, their cries echoing Iftikhar’s innocence—forcing the world to listen. Provincial lawmaker Falbous Christopher stormed in, demanding accountability," it added.

Following the protests over Masih's death, the police filed an FIR against the police officer Shah and his “shadowy” accomplice, while the rights body questioned whether it was sufficient accountability.

Expressing concern over the incident, the VOPM said, “This isn’t isolated agony. Punjab’s shadows hide horrors: the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan tallies 924 lives snuffed in police “encounters” in 2025’s first eight months. Extrajudicial killings, bribes, brutality—how many more fathers must die before the system weeps with the widows?”

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Joseph Sunny's brace powers SC Delhi past NorthEast United FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: AIFF

ISL 2025-26: Joseph Sunny's brace powers SC Delhi past NorthEast United

4.05 lakh PNG connections gasified, not LPG: Petroleum Ministry

4.05 lakh PNG connections gasified, not LPG: Petroleum Ministry

Shillong Lajong FC secure comfortable 2-0 victory against Namdhari FC in the Indian Football League 2025-26 at the Namdhari Football Stadium in Ludhiana on Friday Photo credit: AIFF

IFL 2025-26: Shillong Lajong FC secure a comfortable victory against Namdhari

‘Operation Tiger’ active year‑round: Maha Minister ​Sarnaik (Photo: @PratapSarnaik/X)

‘Operation Tiger’ active year‑round: Maha Minister ​Sarnaik

India women's team set sights on FIFA Series 2026 Kenya with one eye on the future at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, Kenya, on Saturday.

Football: India women's team set sights on FIFA Series with one eye on the future

Sports Authority of India canteen at the JLN Stadium closed due to LPG price-hike; athletes not impacted.

SAI canteen at JLN Stadium closed due to LPG price; athletes not impacted

CDS General Anil Chauhan calls for faster decisions in AI driven battlespace​ (Photo: MoD)

CDS General Anil Chauhan calls for faster decisions in AI driven battlespace​

Uttarakhand CM Dhami seeks direct flights to Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya​ (Photo: @pushkardhami/X)

Uttarakhand CM Dhami seeks direct flights to Varanasi, Prayagraj, Ayodhya​

Rajat Patidar's fighting 63 propels Royal Challengers Bengaluru to 201/8 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Guwahati on Friday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Patidar's fighting 63 propels RCB to 201/8 vs RR in Guwahati

India drop just one game in dominant win vs Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia clash in battle of top two

Billie Jean King Cup: India drop just one game in dominant win vs Mongolia; South Korea-Indonesia clash in battle of top two