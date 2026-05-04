UAE condemns Iran's attack on its vessel transiting Strait of Hormuz

Abu Dhabi, May 4 (IANS) The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Monday condemned an Iranian "terrorist attack " on commercial vessels linked to the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) as it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) described the incident as a “flagrant violation” of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation and rejected the targetting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes. It said two drones were used in the attack.

The ministry said targetting commercial vessels and using the Strait of Hormuz as a means of blackmail or economic coercion amounts to "acts of piracy" by Iran's Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) and poses a direct threat to the stability of the region, its people and global energy security.

The UAE called on Iran to halt such unprovoked actions, to ensure its full commitment to an immediate cessation of all hostilities.

It stressed the need for complete and unconditional reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in order to safeguard regional security and maintain the stability of the global economy and trade.

ADNOC is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the world. The state-owned company is serving as the primary engine for the UAE's economic growth.

Meanwhile, IRGC’s Navy on Monday claimed that it hit a US Navy frigate with two missiles that sought to pass through the Strait of Hormuz.

The US Central Command claimed that no US Navy ships have been struck. US forces are supporting 'Project Freedom' and enforcing the naval blockade on Iranian ports.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump said that through 'Project Freedom', the US will guide the ships out of restricted waters, which have “absolutely nothing to do” with the conflict and are “locked up" in the Strait of Hormuz.

–IANS

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