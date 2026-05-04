Japanese delegation calls on Foreign Secy as both sides hold talks on advancing bilateral ties

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Chairperson of the Policy Research Council of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Takayuki Kobayashi met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri before wrapping up his India visit, on Monday.

"Both sides reaffirmed the strategic importance of India-Japan relations and agreed to advance bilateral ties in domains of shared interest," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal held talks with the visiting Japanese delegation to strengthen bilateral trade and investment relations.

"Met the delegation led by Mr Takayuki Kobayashi, Member of the House of Representatives and Chairperson of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party’s (LDP) Policy Research Council, Japan," Goyal said in a post on X.

"Discussed strengthening India–Japan economic engagement, enhancing MSME partnerships, and deepening collaboration in key sectors like automobiles, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, and advanced manufacturing," he added.

Goyal also highlighted the need to boost exports from India and improve market access. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to further strengthening the business ecosystem, while exploring future pathways under CEPA and broader Indo-Pacific economic cooperation frameworks.

On Sunday, BJP National President Nitin Nabin had a "productive interaction" with Kobayashi Takayuki and the Japanese delegation.

The discussions focused on strengthening party-to-party engagement through structured dialogue and the exchange of best practices. Nabin also reaffirmed the shared commitment to further deepening India–Japan ties.

"Japan and India are not merely major powers. We are nations with rich civilisations and long histories. Deepening Japan-India relations through cooperation in security, economic and industrial investment, and people-to-people exchanges will contribute to the stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific region. To that end, I shared the view with BJP President Nitin Nabin that it is necessary to promote party-to-party exchanges," Takayuki Kobayashi posted on X after the meeting.

As global supply chains realign and businesses look at setting up facilities outside China, India has emerged as a long-term strategic investment destination, with competitive export potential for Japan’s mid-sized companies to partner with Indian MSMEs (micro, small, and medium enterprises) to drive growth.

The India–Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade, adopted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Tokyo in August 2025, encourages cooperation among SMEs (small and medium enterprises) by fostering visits by Japanese SMEs to India and by expanding downstream industries.

Japan aims to help its companies view India as a production base, considering its export-focused policies and its extensive trade agreement network.

Several new sectors have been identified where cooperation between the two countries could accelerate in the coming decade. Semiconductors and electronics are among the most promising areas. Japan's strengths in upstream semiconductor technologies align with India's rapidly expanding electronics market and strong government policy support.

India’s large domestic market acts as a buffer against global market volatility and provides a solid base for sustained business growth. Furthermore, its strategic geopolitical positioning further enhances its appeal for targeting markets in the Middle East and in Africa. Japanese firms that establish manufacturing units in India can capitalise on these global connections to expand their international footprint. Besides, India's current and upcoming free trade agreements and bilateral partnerships with major global economies have opened new markets amid global uncertainties.

--IANS

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