BJP's MLA strength rises under PM Modi's leadership, tally more than doubles since 2013

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party’s legislative footprint across states has expanded sharply over the past decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with its total number of MLAs rising from 773 in September 2013 to 1,798 in May 2026, according to data compiled from Election Commission sources.

The surge that unfolded under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi reflects sustained electoral gains across multiple regions. The data indicates that the BJP has not only consolidated its traditional strongholds but also made significant inroads into states where it earlier had limited or no presence.

Key gains are visible in large states such as Uttar Pradesh, where the party’s tally, which was 47 in 2013, stands at 257 MLAs in 2026. Similarly, in Madhya Pradesh, it boosted from 143 to 165, and Gujarat surged from 115 to 161, reinforcing its dominance in the Hindi heartland and western India. Maharashtra also shows a substantial increase, with the BJP’s numbers rising from 46 to 131.

Notably, the party has registered steep growth in the Northeast. In Arunachal Pradesh, its MLA count jumped from just three in 2013 to 46 in 2026, while Assam has seen a rise from five to 82. Similarly, the BJP has expanded its presence in Manipur, Tripura, and Nagaland, underlining its strategic push in the region.

In eastern India, the most striking development is in West Bengal, where the party has surged from zero MLAs in 2013 to 199 in 2026, positioning itself to form the government. Odisha has also witnessed a sharp increase, with the BJP’s tally climbing from six to 79.

The party’s presence has also improved in states like Haryana from four to 48, Delhi from 23 to 48, and Karnataka from 40 to 64. However, there are marginal declines or limited gains in a few states, including Bihar and Himachal Pradesh, indicating a mixed but largely upward trajectory.

Parallel to its legislative growth, the BJP’s executive footprint is also set to expand. Following its victory in West Bengal, the party is expected to have Chief Ministers in 17 states. In addition, five more states are governed by Chief Ministers from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), taking the total to 22 out of 31 states and Union Territories with legislatures.

The widening footprint underscores a blend of organisational depth, calibrated electoral strategy and leadership-centric campaigning that has enabled the BJP to expand across diverse political landscapes.

--IANS

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