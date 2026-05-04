Japan's child population declines for 45th straight year

Tokyo, May 4 (IANS) Child population in Japan has reduced to an estimated 13.29 million as of April 1, showcasing a decline of 350,000 from a year earlier and marking a new record low, local media reported on Monday. The figure has declined for 45th consecutive year.

The ratio of children aged below 15 years dropped 0.3 percentage point to 10.8 per cent of the total population, lowest since comparable data became available in 1950, according to data released by Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communication, Japan-based Kyodo News reported.

The figures, including foreign residents, were calculated based on population estimates mentioned in national census conducted every five years.

The decline in population has continued for 45 years despite several measures taken by the Japanese government like increasing financial support for families who are raising a child. In order to address the declining birthrate, the Japanese government has declared the period through 2030 as a "final opportunity to reverse the trend."

According to the data, there were 6.81 boys and 6.48 million girls. As many as 3.09 million children were aged between 12-14 years while 2.13 million were zero to two years, showcasing a trend of fewer children being born.

The number of children, including foreign residents, born in Japan in 2025 reached a record low of 705,809, witnessing decline for the 10th consecutive year, according to preliminary data released by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Child population in Japan has been declining since 1982 after peaking in 1954 at 29.89 million. The ratio of children has been declining for the 52nd consecutive year since 1975.

Earlier in February, Japan's health ministry said that the number of children born in Japan in 2025 declined from a year earlier to 705,809, the fewest since data became available in 1899 and reaching a new low for the 10th consecutive year, Kyodo News reported.

The figure, which includes foreign residents, reduced by 2.1 per cent, or 15,179 births, from 2024, as Japan deals with an aging population and growing concerns about raising children due to the higher cost of living amid inflation.

--IANS

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