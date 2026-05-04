Remo D'Souza lauds Riteish Deshmukh’s vision: You haven’t just recreated history, you’ve made us feel it

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Choreographer and director Remo D'Souza has expressed his gratitude towards actor-director Riteish Deshmukh, and has lauded his vision and execution for his recently released film ‘Raja Shivaji’.

On Monday, Remo took to his Instagram, and shared a BTS video of a dance sequence from the film. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Dearest @riteishd, the technical brilliance, vision, and sheer honesty with which you’ve brought this story to life is nothing short of inspiring. You haven’t just recreated history, you’ve made us feel it. That, to me, is the mark of a truly exceptional filmmaker. A heartfelt congratulations to @geneliad as well, as your performance was beautiful, powerful, and filled with authenticity”.

He further mentioned, “It’s something that will stay with audiences for a long time. I’m truly grateful to you for making me a part of the grand spectacle and a moment in cinema history. This experience means more than words can express. Forever grateful”.

‘Raja Shivaji’ is based on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and has generated significant buzz for its grand historical canvas and portrayal of the legendary warrior-king. The film is mounted on a lavish scale, and blends action, drama, and patriotism, aiming to recreate the valor and strategic brilliance associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The film opened with impressive numbers, driven by advance bookings and festive timing. The film maintained steady collections over its first weekend, though weekday trends depended heavily on word-of-mouth and critical reception. It has carved a respectable space among recent historical dramas. Its performance reflects both the audience’s enduring interest in historical epics and the importance of content strength in sustaining long-term box office momentum.

--IANS

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