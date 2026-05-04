Devoleena Bhattacharjee gets emotional as her son takes his first step

Mumbai, May 04 (IANS) Television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee couldn't help her emotions as her son Joy took his first step.

The 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' actress took to her official social media handle and shared a video capturing the milestone moment of her little bundle of joy.

Devoleena revealed that seeing her son needing her a little less every day fills her with a mix of emotions, such as happiness, tears, and silence.

"You realize your baby doesn’t need your hands anymore… Today he took his first steps…and I stood there—smiling, crying, and silently wishing time would slow down," she wrote on her Insta.

Devoleena added, "No award, no success, nothing compares to this feeling. Just a mother… watching her whole world grow up in front of her."

Devoleena got married to Shanawaz Shaikh on 14th of December 2022 in a private ceremony.

In December 2024, the couple was blessed with their first child, a baby boy named Joy.

In March, Devoleena used social media to answer the question, 'When are you getting back to work?'

She shared that while she loves her work, she wishes to give all her attention to her son at the moment.

Devoleena said that when the time is correct, she would love to resume work.

Her note read, “Have you stopped working?” “When are you starting again?” “You should get back to work now.” I hear these questions quite often. And I understand where they come from. Work has always been a big part of my life, and I’ve always believed in giving 100% to whatever I do. But today, life has given me a role that asks for even more. Motherhood. These are the moments I once prayed for. The little giggles, the tiny milestones, the comfort my child finds in my arms. If I’ve always believed in giving my best to everything in life, then motherhood deserves not just 100%… it deserves 500%. Right now, my son needs me more than anything else. And choosing to be present for him is a decision I make with love and without any apology."

--IANS

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