Minister Hardeep Puri rejects claims against E20 fuel, calls it scientifically tested

New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has rejected criticism of ethanol-blended fuel, asserting that E20 petrol is scientifically tested, safe for vehicles and central to India's push for energy self-reliance, while alleging that a misinformation campaign had intensified after the rollout of E85-compatible vehicles.

In a post on X, the minister said India has been using E15 fuel since April 2023, E19 since April 2024 and E20 since April 2025, with no major issues reported despite widespread adoption.

"More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 20 lakh four-wheelers have been running successfully on E20 fuel for years, yet suddenly a campaign against ethanol blending has gathered pace," Puri said.

He claimed the criticism intensified after India launched E85 fuel for flex-fuel vehicles on June 5, describing it as a major step towards reducing the country's dependence on imported crude oil.

"Look closely at the timeline and the pattern becomes difficult to ignore," the minister said, alleging that fearmongering around ethanol-blended fuels began soon after the launch of E85-compatible vehicles.

Puri said India imports more than 85 per cent of its crude oil and accounts for around 30 per cent of global oil demand growth, making the expansion of domestic alternative fuels critical for the country's energy security.

"Every litre of ethanol blended into petrol helps reduce crude oil imports, strengthens India's energy security, reduces air pollution, supports domestic farmers and saves valuable foreign exchange," he said.

Describing E20 as a widely tested, verified, scientific, internationally proven and completely safe fuel, the minister said the ethanol blending programme had transformed the country's 'Annadatas' (food providers) into 'Urjadatas' (energy provider) by creating an additional source of income for farmers.

Moreover, he noted that the ethanol blending programme was initiated during the previous Congress-led government, adding that opposition to its accelerated implementation now appeared to be politically motivated.

According to the minister, the programme not only reduces India's dependence on imported crude oil but also makes the country less vulnerable to geopolitical disruptions and global oil price volatility.

--IANS

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