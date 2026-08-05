Abrogation of Article 370 reshaped J&K, Ladakh: Pawan Kalyan

Amaravati, Aug 5 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday said the abrogation of Article 370 marked a historic turning point for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, asserting that both regions have witnessed significant progress over the past seven years.

“Seven years ago, on this day, Article 370 was abrogated. A decision many believed was impossible finally became a reality. Since then, Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh have witnessed remarkable progress through improved connectivity, modern infrastructure, expanded healthcare and education, increased investment, and new opportunities that were long overdue,” the Deputy Chief Minister said in a post on ‘X’.

He recalled the words of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, "Ek Desh Mein Do Vidhan, Do Nishan, Do Pradhan Nahi Chalenge." He said Syama Prasad Mookerjee dedicated his life to this vision.

Pawan Kalyan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, that vision became a reality.

“Since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, landmark projects such as the Chenab Rail Bridge, Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL), Zojila Tunnel, and Z-Morh Tunnel have transformed connectivity across the region. Major investments in AIIMS Jammu, new medical colleges, highways, rural infrastructure, and power projects, along with the implementation of central welfare schemes, have strengthened public services. Record tourist arrivals, industrial and investment initiatives, grassroots democratic institutions, and progress in horticulture and agriculture reflect the region's steady transformation, even as security and political challenges continue to be addressed,” he said.

The Jana Sena leader stated that the formation of Ladakh as a separate Union Territory has opened a new chapter in its development. “With focused investment in border infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, renewable energy, education, healthcare, and strategic projects, Ladakh has received dedicated administrative attention while strengthening Bharat's national security and accelerating the region's long-term growth,” he said and thanked Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for what he called their vision, determination, and leadership in making this historic decision a reality.

“It was not an easy decision, but one that has reshaped the future of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. I also extend my gratitude to the armed forces, security personnel, civil servants, and administrators who worked tirelessly to ensure a peaceful and successful transition. Grateful for this historic milestone in our nation's journey and hopeful for an even brighter future for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh,” he added.

--IANS

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