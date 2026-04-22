April 22, 2026 1:26 PM हिंदी

Mini Mathur embarks on first solo trip to Phuket at 49

Mini Mathur embarks on first solo trip to Phuket at 49

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Television host and actress Mini Mathur seems to have lived the best phase of her life as she embarked on a solo trip to Phuket, at 49.

She recently treated her followers to glimpses from her solo trip, which she described as a “foodie trip”.

The actress shared a montage of her fun travel and food highlights, revealing that her approach was to explore “highly rated, old and traditional spots” across the Thai island.

Documenting her journey through a series of videos and photos in a montage on her social media account, Mini offered her fans a curated list of eateries along with must-try dishes from the respective hotspots.

The actress shared glimpses of her devouring on the local dishes such as crab spinach curry, pomelo salad, sticky rice mango, chilli basil pork, tom yum, mango chia coconut pudding and many more.

Mini Mathur also recommended pit-stops for cold brews and signature dishes.

Calling it her first solo food trip, Mini admitted that she is now “addicted” and plans to do many more such getaways.

The visuals shared by Mini capture her riding a scooter through palm-lined streets.

Talking about Mini Mathur, the actress who is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, rose to fame in the early 2000s for her hosting skills.

Her on-screen pairing with Hussain Kuwajerwala on the singing reality show “Indian Idol” became extremely popular and went on to set a benchmark for television hosts.

–IANS

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